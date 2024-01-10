‘Blossoms Shanghai’: A TV Series Boosting Cultural Tourism in Shanghai

As the final credits of the hit Chinese television series “Blossoms Shanghai” rolled on Tuesday, it marked the end of a chapter but also sparked the beginning of myriad conversations. Garnering an unprecedented popularity on social media, the series has become a cultural phenomenon, impacting not only the entertainment industry but also the tourism sector in Shanghai.

From Screens to Streets

Since its premiere on December 27, more than just the story, it’s the portrayal of an era, its characters, and the rich culture of Shanghai that has resonated deeply with viewers. The series has managed to turn millions of viewers into inadvertent tourists, leading them on a journey through time and space, right from their living rooms to the bustling streets of Shanghai.

A Social Media Marvel

The success of the series can be gauged from the staggering numbers it has produced on Weibo, a prominent micro-blogging platform in China. Posts about “Blossoms Shanghai” have been read over 4.3 billion times, turning it into a viral sensation and a trending topic on the platform.

Boosting Tourism

However, the influence of the series extends beyond the digital sphere. It has played a significant role in enhancing cultural tourism in Shanghai. Enthusiasts of the show have been visiting locations featured in the series, leading to a notable increase in interest for Shanghai as a travel destination. The search volume for Shanghai-related travel has increased by more than 20 percent since the series premiere. This interest has translated into a surge in tourism bookings. According to Ctrip, a Chinese travel ticketing platform, pre-orders for private tours have surged by 75 percent and group tours by 30 percent.

As viewers continue to navigate through the alluring alleys and avenues of Shanghai, following the footsteps of their beloved characters, the fervor of “Blossoms Shanghai” seems far from over. The television series has not only entertained millions but has also given a significant boost to the city’s cultural tourism, proving once again the power of storytelling.