en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Blossoms Shanghai’: A TV Series Boosting Cultural Tourism in Shanghai

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
‘Blossoms Shanghai’: A TV Series Boosting Cultural Tourism in Shanghai

As the final credits of the hit Chinese television series “Blossoms Shanghai” rolled on Tuesday, it marked the end of a chapter but also sparked the beginning of myriad conversations. Garnering an unprecedented popularity on social media, the series has become a cultural phenomenon, impacting not only the entertainment industry but also the tourism sector in Shanghai.

From Screens to Streets

Since its premiere on December 27, more than just the story, it’s the portrayal of an era, its characters, and the rich culture of Shanghai that has resonated deeply with viewers. The series has managed to turn millions of viewers into inadvertent tourists, leading them on a journey through time and space, right from their living rooms to the bustling streets of Shanghai.

A Social Media Marvel

The success of the series can be gauged from the staggering numbers it has produced on Weibo, a prominent micro-blogging platform in China. Posts about “Blossoms Shanghai” have been read over 4.3 billion times, turning it into a viral sensation and a trending topic on the platform.

Boosting Tourism

However, the influence of the series extends beyond the digital sphere. It has played a significant role in enhancing cultural tourism in Shanghai. Enthusiasts of the show have been visiting locations featured in the series, leading to a notable increase in interest for Shanghai as a travel destination. The search volume for Shanghai-related travel has increased by more than 20 percent since the series premiere. This interest has translated into a surge in tourism bookings. According to Ctrip, a Chinese travel ticketing platform, pre-orders for private tours have surged by 75 percent and group tours by 30 percent.

As viewers continue to navigate through the alluring alleys and avenues of Shanghai, following the footsteps of their beloved characters, the fervor of “Blossoms Shanghai” seems far from over. The television series has not only entertained millions but has also given a significant boost to the city’s cultural tourism, proving once again the power of storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment China Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
55 seconds ago
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
Academy Award-nominated actress, Florence Pugh, made a standout appearance at the 14th Annual Governors Awards hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Turning heads with her fashion choice, Pugh graced the red carpet in a pale pink Rodarte dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, marking a noticeable shift from her usual
Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards
The Rise of Reading Challenges: Motivation, Overwhelm, and Alternative Approaches
6 mins ago
The Rise of Reading Challenges: Motivation, Overwhelm, and Alternative Approaches
'Mean Girls' Returns as a Musical Adaptation: A Reimagination for the TikTok Generation
9 mins ago
'Mean Girls' Returns as a Musical Adaptation: A Reimagination for the TikTok Generation
Production of 'Avatar 3' Set to Resume: Aiming for 2025 Release
1 min ago
Production of 'Avatar 3' Set to Resume: Aiming for 2025 Release
Brad Paisley to Headline 40th An Appalachian Summer Festival
4 mins ago
Brad Paisley to Headline 40th An Appalachian Summer Festival
Bard-a-Thon: A Deep Dive into Shakespeare's Works
5 mins ago
Bard-a-Thon: A Deep Dive into Shakespeare's Works
Latest Headlines
World News
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
10 seconds
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
35 seconds
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
55 seconds
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
1 min
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
2 mins
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
3 mins
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
3 mins
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
3 mins
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
5 mins
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app