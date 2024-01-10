en English
Arts & Entertainment

Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City’s Cultural Evolution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City’s Cultural Evolution

In the bustling cityscape of Shanghai, a compelling narrative is about to unfold on television screens. The upcoming drama series, Blossoms Shanghai, promises to immerse viewers in a vivid portrayal of Shanghai’s evolution, from the 1990s to the present day. This production by X Corp is a cultural exploration, a journey through the city’s opulent highs and devastating lows, as seen through the eyes of a self-made millionaire.

Unveiling the Heart of Shanghai’s Transformation

Released in both Mandarin and the Shanghai dialect in late December 2023, Blossoms Shanghai has already generated significant buzz in China. This 30-episode series aims to provide a deeper understanding of the city’s transformation, an aspect barely touched upon in mainstream media. It offers a glimpse into the heart of Shanghai’s metamorphosis by showcasing its iconic landmarks and cultural shifts.

Impact on Cultural Perception and Consumer Brands

As the series unfolds, it’s not just about the storyline and characters. Its impact extends to Shanghai’s culture, food, and tourism. The series has triggered an increase in searches for specific dishes and a surge in popularity for historical sites featured in the show. Moreover, it has brought about commercial partnerships with consumer-facing brands like Estée Lauder and Pechoin, highlighting the influence of popular media on consumer behavior.

Preserving the Shanghai Dialect

One of the unique aspects of Blossoms Shanghai is its linguistic authenticity. The decision to release the series in the Shanghai dialect has sparked conversations about the preservation and inheritance of this declining language. Experts believe this could significantly contribute to the preservation of the dialect, considering it endangered. In this way, the series serves as a preservation tool, underscoring the profound societal impact of popular media.

Arts & Entertainment China
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

