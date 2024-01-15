Blockbuster Makers Unveil ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ Starring Adah Sharma

The production team behind the 2023 blockbuster ‘The Kerala Story’ is set to make a powerful comeback with their next cinematic venture, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. The announcement has caused quite a stir in the film industry, with audiences eagerly awaiting another deep dive into controversial and ‘uncomfortable truths’ by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen.

Unveiling the First Look

The first-look posters released for the movie have already generated considerable buzz. One of the posters paints a chilling picture with hanging dead bodies, a teaser of the film’s provocative content. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen have always been known for their daring and uncompromising storytelling, and this glimpse indicates a continuation of that trend.

Introducing the Lead and Antagonist

The second poster reveals the lead actress Adah Sharma as I.G. Neerja Madhvan, a character shown in the battlefield setting of the film. Known for her roles in ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘Kofuku’, Sharma’s involvement in the project adds an extra layer of anticipation. The third poster introduces the yet-unnamed antagonist, further heightening the suspense surrounding the film’s release.

Release Date and Production Details

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, is all set to premiere on 15th March 2024. The film is produced under the Sunshine Pictures banner, the same that brought to the screens the successful ‘The Kerala Story’.