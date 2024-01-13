en English
Arts & Entertainment

Blessing Voltage: From Nollywood Struggles to TikTok Stardom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Blessing Voltage: From Nollywood Struggles to TikTok Stardom

With a following of over 381,000 on TikTok, Agbo Blessing, better known as Blessing Voltage, is a rising star in the world of online entertainment. This female skit maker and prankster has carved a unique niche for herself, using humor and shock value to expose societal issues and human behavior.

From Nollywood to Prankster

Before her ascent to digital fame, Blessing spent eight grueling years in Nigeria’s Nollywood industry. Her journey was fraught with challenges, from traveling across cities in pursuit of movie roles to facing discrimination and sexual harassment from directors and producers. Yet, despite the adversities, she only managed to secure cameo parts.

Her struggles did not end on the professional front. Blessing’s appearance often subjected her to unwarranted judgment and name-calling. People labeled her a prostitute without knowing her actual vocation, further exemplifying the societal bias she hoped to expose.

Turning Hardships into Lessons

These experiences led Blessing to a path less traveled. She began playing pranks, not merely for humor or entertainment, but as a tool to study human behavior. Her pranks often highlighted the lack of kindness and compassion in society, allowing her to showcase realities that are often glossed over.

Her commitment to this cause knows no bounds. On numerous occasions, Blessing has put herself in dangerous situations, facing threats and aggression from those she pranks. Yet, despite being exposed at times, she continues to challenge societal norms and attitudes fearlessly.

Prankster with a Purpose

In one of her most extreme pranks, Blessing pretended to be a victim of a money ritual by ‘Yahoo boys’. While shocking, this viral prank video was not devoid of purpose. It aimed to elicit public reactions and expose societal issues often hidden beneath the surface.

Through her unique brand of entertainment, Blessing Voltage continues to challenge audiences, pushing them to rethink their attitudes and behaviors. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of entertainment as a tool for social commentary.

Arts & Entertainment Nigeria Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

