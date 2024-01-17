Bleachers Unveils 'Tiny Moves' Video, Starring and Co-Directed by Margaret Qualley

Setting the stage against the Manhattan skyline, Bleachers, the band helmed by singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff, has debuted a video for their latest single, 'Tiny Moves', from their soon-to-be-released self-titled fourth album. The music video, filmed on a pier in New Jersey, stars Antonoff's wife, actor Margaret Qualley, who not only features in the video but also co-directed it alongside Alex Lockett.

Qualley's Dance in 'Tiny Moves'

The video is an evocative portrayal of Qualley dancing in a white dress, spotlighted by car headlights. The song is seen as a tribute to Qualley, with lyrics echoing Antonoff's sentiments about their relationship. The creative journey of 'Tiny Moves' began with Qualley's aspiration to choreograph a dance for a Bleachers' song, which gradually morphed into the music video.

Behind the Scenes

The video captures Qualley performing a self-choreographed dance routine against the backdrop of New York City, culminating in an embrace with Antonoff as dawn breaks. Qualley, who has a background in dance, drew inspiration from famed choreographer Bob Fosse for her performance. The production process, including a late-night shoot and the use of film to encapsulate the dawn sky perfectly, adds depth to the narrative.

The Journey of Bleachers

This is not Qualley's first collaboration with Bleachers; she previously appeared in the video for 'Alma Mater.' The 'Tiny Moves' video, which is the third single from their self-titled album, follows a teaser that had built anticipation for the release. Antonoff, currently contending for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, is seen driving through the night in the video, accompanied by familiar faces such as Bartees Strange, Clairo, his sister Rachel, and his parents, Rick and Shira.

Reflecting on her experience of developing the dance and the concept for the video from her Brooklyn apartment, Qualley revealed that she would be heading to Long Beach Island, a location that holds significance in her and Antonoff's relationship.