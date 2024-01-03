en English
Arts & Entertainment

Blake Lively Reveals her Passion for Interior Design in Recent Instagram Post

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Blake Lively Reveals her Passion for Interior Design in Recent Instagram Post

Renowned actress Blake Lively, best recognized for her role in ‘The Age of Adaline’, recently offered her social media followers an intimate glimpse into her New York City home. In an Instagram post that initially sought to flaunt a gold sequin jumpsuit from Michael Kors, Lively unintentionally showcased her interior design skills, which she humorously referred to as her ‘hidden talent’.

Unveiling a Rustic Paradise

Through the shared images, Lively revealed her primary bedroom and bathroom that she shares with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. The bedroom, set in a luxurious loft in the heart of Tribeca, resonated with a rustic, industrial loft aesthetic. An accent wall, coupled with gray-tone wood flooring, exposed beams, and black-framed windows, reflected the room’s impactful design. The bed, enveloped in an olive green linen duvet from The Citizenry, and walls, coated in soft beige, added a touch of warmth to the room. A gold sconce contributed to enhancing the room’s elegance.

Authenticity Amid Opulence

Notably, Lively’s followers were highly appreciative of her design sensibility, particularly the authenticity reflected in the images. The unmade bed, a relatable sight for many, was a refreshing contrast to the otherwise opulent ambiance of the room. This authenticity prompted many followers to express their interest in a comprehensive house tour.

Marble-Adorned Bathroom

The Instagram post also offered a peek into Lively’s luxurious bathroom, which features a free-standing marble bathtub. The bathroom, like the bedroom, exudes a distinct charm, reflecting Lively’s passion for interior design.

In a parallel Instagram update, Reynolds posted a roundup of 2023 highlights, which included a heartwarming photo of the couple embracing on a beach with a rainbow coloring the background. The couple, married for 12 years, is blessed with four children: James, Inez, Betty, and a newborn welcomed in February.

Through these candid glimpses into their home, the couple has managed to further endear themselves to their fans, adding another layer to their multifaceted charm.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

