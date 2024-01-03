en English
Arts & Entertainment

Blake Lively Reflects On Her Favorite Fashion Moments of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Blake Lively Reflects On Her Favorite Fashion Moments of 2023

As the clock strikes midnight and we usher in a new year, Hollywood star Blake Lively has taken us on a journey down memory lane with her favorite style moments from 2023. A fashion icon in her own right, the 36-year-old actress shared a series of photographs on Instagram, reminiscing about her sartorial choices and the stories that unfolded behind them.

Golden Resplendence in Sequins

At the forefront of these style memories was the stunning gold sequined jumpsuit by Michael Kors. Lively wore this outfit to the New York Fashion Week in September, soon after the birth of her fourth child. The outfit, an ode to the ’70s era, boasted a plunging neckline, flared legs, and was paired with retro disco curls. The look was accentuated by funky rings and a rust manicure adorned with dotted embellishments.

Paying Tribute to Barbie

Apart from the jumpsuit, Lively’s 2023 style highlights also featured her Barbiecore ensemble at a Barbie event in New York City. She donned an Oscar de la Renta feathered minidress, elbow-length gloves, and accessories from Judith Leiber and Malone Souliers. The outfit was completed with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz and a striking fuchsia lip, offering a fitting tribute to the fashion doll.

Embracing the Renaissance

Lastly, Lively’s fashion journey of 2023 would be incomplete without mentioning her appearance at the London premiere of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’. Embracing the theme of the event, she wore a sequined Chanel blazer paired with a miniskirt, sheer black gloves, Wolford tights, and Christian Louboutin platform heels. This ensemble, much like her others, demonstrated Lively’s knack for aligning her wardrobe with the theme and mood of the event.

Whether it’s the flashy gold jumpsuit or the Barbiecore ensemble, Lively’s fashion choices have consistently turned heads and set trends. As we step into 2024, her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike eagerly await the style statements she will make in the new year.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

