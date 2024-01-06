Blake Lively Opens Up About On-Screen Intimacy and Its Impact on Her Marriage to Ryan Reynolds

In a revealing conversation, Hollywood actress Blake Lively offered a glimpse into the unique challenges faced by her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, when it comes to their on-screen sex scenes. Lively emphasized that while these scenes are part and parcel of their acting careers, they don’t mirror their real-life relations. Being married to a fellow actor, she pointed out, has its advantages, as both can understand and respect the peculiarities of their profession, such as simulating on-screen intimacy with other actors.

Understanding the Strangeness of Their Roles

Lively’s comments on this topic aren’t new. In a 2017 interview with Good Morning America, she had expressed her views on the oddity of their acting roles and the comfort that came from both partners acknowledging the clear divide between their work and their personal lives. Despite this understanding, Lively admitted that witnessing nudity on set can still be unsettling, even without any associated desire.

A Peculiar Experience

Lively shared an awkward experience while watching her husband’s film ‘Deadpool’ on a plane. Reynolds’ explicit scenes in the film left her feeling alienated and strange, especially when their daughter mistook his on-screen interaction for a FaceTime call with her father. This incident illustrates the often blurred lines between their professional lives and their private ones, and the potential for misunderstanding and discomfort that this can cause.

Changing Attitudes Towards Nudity

While Lively has previously expressed discomfort with nudity in her acting career, she made an exception for the 2017 movie, ‘All I See is You.’ She believed that the intense performance, including nude scenes, was justified in this instance. It seems that Lively’s perspective on nudity in the cinema has evolved over time, reflecting the ongoing dialogue about the depiction of sexuality and nudity in the film industry.