en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Blake Lively Opens Up About On-Screen Intimacy and Its Impact on Her Marriage to Ryan Reynolds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Blake Lively Opens Up About On-Screen Intimacy and Its Impact on Her Marriage to Ryan Reynolds

In a revealing conversation, Hollywood actress Blake Lively offered a glimpse into the unique challenges faced by her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, when it comes to their on-screen sex scenes. Lively emphasized that while these scenes are part and parcel of their acting careers, they don’t mirror their real-life relations. Being married to a fellow actor, she pointed out, has its advantages, as both can understand and respect the peculiarities of their profession, such as simulating on-screen intimacy with other actors.

Understanding the Strangeness of Their Roles

Lively’s comments on this topic aren’t new. In a 2017 interview with Good Morning America, she had expressed her views on the oddity of their acting roles and the comfort that came from both partners acknowledging the clear divide between their work and their personal lives. Despite this understanding, Lively admitted that witnessing nudity on set can still be unsettling, even without any associated desire.

A Peculiar Experience

Lively shared an awkward experience while watching her husband’s film ‘Deadpool’ on a plane. Reynolds’ explicit scenes in the film left her feeling alienated and strange, especially when their daughter mistook his on-screen interaction for a FaceTime call with her father. This incident illustrates the often blurred lines between their professional lives and their private ones, and the potential for misunderstanding and discomfort that this can cause.

Changing Attitudes Towards Nudity

While Lively has previously expressed discomfort with nudity in her acting career, she made an exception for the 2017 movie, ‘All I See is You.’ She believed that the intense performance, including nude scenes, was justified in this instance. It seems that Lively’s perspective on nudity in the cinema has evolved over time, reflecting the ongoing dialogue about the depiction of sexuality and nudity in the film industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Jennifer Lawrence's Playful Moment at the Golden Globes Goes Viral
In the midst of the glitz and glamour of the recent Golden Globes ceremony, a lighthearted moment stole the spotlight. Acclaimed actress Jennifer Lawrence, nominated for best female actor in a musical/comedy, humorously mouthed ‘If I don’t win, I’m leaving’ as the nominees were announced. Despite the jest, the award went not to Lawrence but
Jennifer Lawrence's Playful Moment at the Golden Globes Goes Viral
ITZY Unveils Eighth EP 'Born to Be,' Promoting Powerful Performances and Self-Expression
9 mins ago
ITZY Unveils Eighth EP 'Born to Be,' Promoting Powerful Performances and Self-Expression
Lithuania Mourns the Loss of its Oldest Citizen, Juozas Mereckas
9 mins ago
Lithuania Mourns the Loss of its Oldest Citizen, Juozas Mereckas
Billie Eilish's Golden Globe Triumph: A Night of Wins and Jubilant Celebrations
3 mins ago
Billie Eilish's Golden Globe Triumph: A Night of Wins and Jubilant Celebrations
Heist in the Skies: Kevin Hart and Cast Discuss 'Lift'
3 mins ago
Heist in the Skies: Kevin Hart and Cast Discuss 'Lift'
Selena Gomez Denies Golden Globes Gossip: 'I Did Not Say Anything,' Slams Rumors and Criticism
6 mins ago
Selena Gomez Denies Golden Globes Gossip: 'I Did Not Say Anything,' Slams Rumors and Criticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian President Hichilema Returns to Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
30 seconds
Zambian President Hichilema Returns to Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
Somali President Nullifies Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement, Upholding National Sovereignty
32 seconds
Somali President Nullifies Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement, Upholding National Sovereignty
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
46 seconds
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
51 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
2 mins
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
Birmingham City Appoints Tony Mowbray as New Manager Amid Performance Resurgence Strategy
2 mins
Birmingham City Appoints Tony Mowbray as New Manager Amid Performance Resurgence Strategy
Essendon's Darcy Parish and Wife Grace Stanton Expecting First Child
2 mins
Essendon's Darcy Parish and Wife Grace Stanton Expecting First Child
Puntland State Electoral Commission Releases Candidates for 2024 Presidential Election
3 mins
Puntland State Electoral Commission Releases Candidates for 2024 Presidential Election
Rishi Sunak Courts Northern England Voters with 'Leveling Up' Pledge
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Courts Northern England Voters with 'Leveling Up' Pledge
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
1 hour
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
3 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
4 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets
6 hours
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app