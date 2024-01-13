Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Spotted Filming ‘It Ends With Us’

Renowned actress Blake Lively was recently spotted on the sets of her upcoming romantic drama movie, ‘It Ends With Us,’ creating a buzz in the entertainment industry. Sharing the screen with her is actor Justin Baldoni, and the duo was seen filming a rather intriguing scene in New Jersey. With Lively donning a full camouflage attire coupled with fiery red hair, and Baldoni sporting a black T-shirt and a colorful unicorn onesie, the scene is anticipated to be a unique visual treat for the audience.

Recreating Scenes from a Bestseller

The scene reportedly pays homage to an event in Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name. In the book, a character named Ryle, presumably played by Baldoni, wears a onesie to a bar during a sports game, with the unique attire landing him free beer. This sighting of Lively and Baldoni re-enacting the scene has further elevated the film’s hype, given the novel’s global fanbase.

Blake Lively: More Than Just an Actress

Interestingly, Lively, who is best known for her role in the TV series ‘Gossip Girl,’ is not only starring in the film but also serves as an executive producer. She shares these duties with Baldoni and Hoover, marking a significant milestone in her career. The filming for ‘It Ends With Us’ resumed after a temporary pause due to a Writers Guild of America strike, and the team seems determined to bring the popular novel to life on the big screen.

The Intriguing Premise of ‘It Ends With Us’

The film, directed by Baldoni and written by Christy Hall, follows the life of a young woman named Lily Bloom, portrayed by Lively. Lily falls for a doctor named Ryle Kincaid, but her life takes a complicated turn when her high school sweetheart, Atlas Corrigan, re-enters her life. With such a compelling storyline and a star-studded cast, ‘It Ends With Us’ is expected to be a major hit when it releases on June 21.