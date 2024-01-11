Blake Lively's Style Evolution and Night Out with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively, the 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur known for her roles in hit shows such as 'Gossip Girl', demonstrated her sartorial prowess and versatility on January 10, as she underwent a complete outfit and hair transformation. Lively, who is currently filming for her upcoming movie 'It Ends With Us', was spotted during the day with vibrant red hair, most likely a wig for her role as Lily in the film adaptation of the popular Colleen Hoover's book.

On-Set Style

Photographs captured the actress in character, donned in maroon pants and a bohemian-patterned shirt. The red-haired look is a stark contrast from Lively's natural honey blonde hair, highlighting the actress's commitment to her new role. 'It Ends With Us', slated for release on June 21, is a story about a woman named Lily who experiences turmoil in her love life. The film began production in May of the previous year in Jersey City, but was halted due to a writers' strike.

Evening Ensemble

Later in the evening, Lively switched back to her natural hair color for a girls' night out in New York City. The actress chose a vibrant ensemble for the outing, consisting of a striped sweater, a beige grey skirt, and red suede platforms by Christian Louboutin. Her stylish outfit was complemented by a Louis Vuitton purse.

Taylor Swift's Look

Joining Lively for the girls' night out was singer Taylor Swift, 34, known for her chart-topping hits and unmissable style. Swift echoed the theme of her upcoming 'Taylor's Version' album with a green velvet dress by Little Lies and snakeskin boots by Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier. The duo was spotted attending a private party at a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, exhibiting their unique and individual fashion senses.

Lively's style transformation from day to night showcases not only her versatility as an actress but also her fashion-forward approach. The actress recently credited her mom as the inspiration behind her maximalist personal style, a trait evident in her on-and-off-set looks.