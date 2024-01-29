BLACKPINK's Lisa Shines in Solo Performance, Meets Rihanna

BLACKPINK's Lisa mesmerized audiences with her rousing performance at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity concert in France on January 26. The web buzzed with excitement as the K-pop starlet confirmed an interaction with global icon Rihanna, sharing an intriguing snapshot on Instagram. This electrifying event marked Lisa's inaugural performance since her split from debut agency, YG Entertainment.

A Triumphant Solo Debut

While Lisa continues to be an integral part of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, she's also embarking on a solo career. However, the singer has kept her fans on their toes, withholding the revelation of her new label. Lisa's captivating performance at the charity concert in France served as a testament to her prowess as a solo artist, generating immense anticipation for her future projects.

An Unexpected Ally

The following day, Lisa continued to trend online after she shared a picture standing side by side with Rihanna, validating the speculations about their interaction. The Internet was abuzz as fans expressed their exhilaration over the pop culture moment. It seems like this wasn't their first meeting, as Lisa reportedly attended Jay-Z's birthday bash in December 2023, where Rihanna was also present.

BLACKPINK's New Chapters

As Lisa ventures into her solo journey, her fellow BLACKPINK members are also exploring new frontiers. Jennie recently launched her label named OA, while Jisoo is contemplating joining her brother's label. These developments hint at the exciting future directions for the group. Lisa's solo performance and her meeting with Rihanna underscore the wave of change that BLACKPINK is riding.

Simultaneously, Lisa also graces BVLGARI's latest advertisement campaign, further expanding her already diverse portfolio. As BLACKPINK's members embark on diverse paths, their individual ventures promise to breathe fresh life into the group's dynamic.