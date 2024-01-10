Blackpink’s Lisa Rumored to Make Hollywood Debut in ‘The Walking Dead’

In a surprising turn of events, whispers about Lisa from the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group, Blackpink, stepping into the realm of Hollywood, are gaining momentum. The epicenter of these conjectures is the possibility of Lisa making her debut in the popular TV series franchise, ‘The Walking Dead.’

Turning the Page to Solo Endeavors

These rumors gained traction after Lisa’s departure from YG Entertainment to chase solo aspirations. A recent series of photos from a shoot in Paris posted by the starlet herself added fuel to the fire, steering fan speculation towards her acting endeavors. On January 9, a report from Money Today shed light on Lisa’s potential involvement in the TV series, referencing a Vogue Thailand article and the curious event of ‘The Walking Dead’s’ official Instagram following Lisa.

Joining ‘Walking Dead Daryl Dixon’

Further clues seem to suggest that Lisa might join the cast of the show’s spinoff ‘Walking Dead Daryl Dixon.’ This speculation finds validation in her frequent sightings in Paris, including notably at a Paris Saint-Germain F.C. match. Already a global ambassador for luxury brands like Celine and Bulgari, Lisa seems poised to extend her international influence from the music sphere to the acting stage.

Blackpink’s New Horizons

While Blackpink has renewed its group contract sans individual commitments with YG Entertainment, its members are exploring solo horizons. Jennie has kick-started her journey with OA, Jisoo is rumored to be aligning with her brother’s label, and Rosé’s future plans are eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. As for Lisa, her potential Hollywood debut, if confirmed, will mark a new milestone in her career, underscoring Blackpink’s global impact beyond the music industry.