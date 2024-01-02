en English
Arts & Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Signs with Brother’s Entertainment Startup Blissoo

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Signs with Brother’s Entertainment Startup Blissoo

In a captivating shift in the world of K-pop, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, a revered figure in the industry, has signed with Blissoo, an entertainment startup led by her brother. This move marks a significant deviation from the traditional path, as Jisoo ventures into the realm of solo career under her kin’s aegis. The news has roused curiosity amongst fans, and the industry alike, as it unfolds in the wake of YG Entertainment’s decision to halt individual promotions under its label.

Blissoo: Rising from the Roots of Biomom, Inc.

Blissoo is a fledgling entertainment startup, a subsidiary of Biomom, Inc., a health functional food brand owned by none other than Jisoo’s elder brother, Kim Jung Hun. The intriguing nexus between Blisoo, Biomom, Inc., and the Kim family, while fascinating, is shrouded in mystery. Representatives from Biomom, Inc., have maintained silence on the intricate dynamics and familial ties that bind these entities together.

Jisoo’s New Journey

Jisoo’s signing with Blissoo signifies a bold step in her career trajectory. Her decision to pursue a solo path under her brother’s agency has set the industry abuzz, signaling a new wave of change. The company’s recent move to recruit employees in the entertainment industry, coupled with Jisoo’s image being used in an advertisement, has only fanned the flames of speculation.

Unraveling the Future

While the details surrounding Jisoo’s leap into this new venture remain nebulous, the implications are clear. This development has set a precedent for other BLACKPINK members, who, following YG Entertainment’s recent announcement, are free to seek out their own agencies for solo endeavors. As Jisoo navigates this uncharted territory, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the ripple effects of this bold move on K-pop and the entertainment industry at large.

Arts & Entertainment Business South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

