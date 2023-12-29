BLACKPINK Members to Pursue Solo Ventures Outside YG Entertainment

In a significant turn of events, YG Entertainment has officially declared that the members of the renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, will not be conducting their solo promotions under the label. This marks the end of the quartet’s solo ventures, which included Jennie’s single ‘Solo’ and full-length albums from Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo.

BLACKPINK’s New Chapter

While the members of BLACKPINK have renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities, solo endeavors will not be entertained under the same umbrella. Jennie has already embarked on a new chapter with her own label, OA (ODDATELIER). The other members of BLACKPINK, namely Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, are in the process of determining their individual career paths for the upcoming year.

(Read Also: Blackpink’s Lisa Spotlights Vietnamese Brand DATT in Music Video)

Industry Speculations and Fan Reactions

Speculations within the industry suggest that Lisa is currently in talks with an international agency, while Jisoo is exploring opportunities in the acting field. While some fans have expressed excitement about the members’ newfound freedom to pursue personal projects, others are skeptical about the group’s future music releases. Despite the mixed reactions, the group’s global fandom, BLINK, remains supportive.

(Read Also: Bangkok Secures Its Position as the World’s Most Visited City)

Other K-pop News

In related K-pop news, RIIZE is set to make an appearance on the popular show ‘You Quiz on the Block,’ alongside Anton’s father and musician/composer Yoon Sang. At the same time, UMI is building anticipation for the release of the song ‘Wherever u r,’ which features V from BTS, by sharing the full lyrics with fans.

As the K-pop landscape transforms, fans and industry insiders alike will be keeping a close eye on BLACKPINK’s next moves, as well as the upcoming projects from other prominent artists in the scene.

Read More