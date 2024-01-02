en English
Arts & Entertainment

Black Music Icons Shine at NPR’s Tiny Desk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
NPR’s Tiny Desk series, the intimate concert format brainchild of co-creator Bob Boilen, kept audiences engrossed throughout 2023. The series played host to a vibrant mix of musical acts, from R&B and rap dynamos to accomplished producers and songwriters. However, it was during Black Music Month that the series truly shone, presenting a lineup of influential Black musicians who not only performed their classic hits but also shared captivating insights into their creative processes.

Unforgettable Performances

Among the performers, Tank left an indelible mark. Known for his classic hits and his songwriting contributions to other artists, he showcased his versatile talents behind the Tiny Desk. But it was Juvenile’s appearance with Mannie Fresh that truly electrified the series. The duo got the virtual crowd moving with renditions of their hits like ‘Project Chick’ and ‘Slow Motion’, wrapping up their set with a lively performance of the classic ‘Back That Thang Up’.

Touching Tributes and Career Highlights

Trina, the diamond princess of rap, took the audience on a journey back to the 2000s, revisiting her career-defining tracks. Her performance was particularly poignant as she paid tribute to her late mother. Equally moving was Babyface’s appearance. Known for his songwriting prowess, he presented a medley of hits, including a heartfelt tribute to the late Whitney Houston that tugged at the heartstrings of the audience.

Continuing Relevance and Impact

Scarface, accompanied by Mike Dean and a live band, brought his southern rap classics to the Tiny Desk stage, offering a reminder of his continued relevance and impact on the music industry. These performances not only celebrated the artists’ past successes but also underscored their ongoing influence and the timeless appeal of their music.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

