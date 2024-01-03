en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival

The 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival is primed to transform Biswanath, Assam, into a vibrant theatrical hub from January 6 to January 8, 2024. This illustrious event will unfold on the grounds of the Kamalakanta Natiya Samaj field, becoming a grand stage where diverse theatrical narratives will intertwine.

A Gathering of Theatre Groups

The festival has sparked interest among numerous theatre groups, both local and international. Notable participants include the Shilpee Theatre from Nepal, Divine Social Development Organisation from Patna, and Gobardanga Mridangam from West Bengal. Assam’s very own Abhigyanm, Charcha, J B Production, and Barnam Biswanath Chariali will also join the theatrical spectacle, adding their unique local flavor.

Distinguished Guests and Award Ceremony

The event will be graced by eminent personalities like Neha Yadav, the District Commissioner of Biswanath, Dr. Chinta Mani Sharma, the principal of Biswanath College, and respected journalist and writer Diganta Oja. Adding to the significance of the festival, the Kalyan Kumar Barnam Bandhab Award will be presented to the esteemed playwright Tarun Saikia, acknowledging his contribution to theatre.

Reflecting on Theatrical Landscape

The last day of the festival will host a panel discussion on the theatre scenario, facilitated by the Biswanath College of Education. This dialogue aims to shed light on the evolving dynamics of theatre, thus fostering a deeper understanding of this timeless art form. The organizers aspire to elevate this festival to become a premier event in the Northeast, attracting theatre enthusiasts from across the state and beyond.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Andrew Scott: A Contender for Best Actor at 2024 Oscars

By BNN Correspondents

Shifts in UK Music Consumption: A 2023 Overview

By BNN Correspondents

UK Music Industry's 2023 Album Sales: A Shift in Trends

By BNN Correspondents

From Disney Channel to Pop Music Royalty: The Transformative Journeys of Ten Stars

By BNN Correspondents

K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation C ...
@K-Pop · 1 min
K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation C ...
heart comment 0
Cotswolds in January 2024: A Tapestry of Musical Events

By BNN Correspondents

Cotswolds in January 2024: A Tapestry of Musical Events
LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney’s LEGO Animal ‘Super Powers’ Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney's LEGO Animal 'Super Powers' Exhibition
Ira Khan: A Bollywood Starlet’s Life Under the Spotlight

By BNN Correspondents

Ira Khan: A Bollywood Starlet's Life Under the Spotlight
Schweppes’ ‘The Social Sound’: A Fusion of Music, Tech, and Real-Life Interaction

By BNN Correspondents

Schweppes' 'The Social Sound': A Fusion of Music, Tech, and Real-Life Interaction
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
9 seconds
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
20 seconds
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
22 seconds
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
24 seconds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
32 seconds
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
44 seconds
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
1 min
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
2 mins
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
2 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app