Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival

The 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival is primed to transform Biswanath, Assam, into a vibrant theatrical hub from January 6 to January 8, 2024. This illustrious event will unfold on the grounds of the Kamalakanta Natiya Samaj field, becoming a grand stage where diverse theatrical narratives will intertwine.

A Gathering of Theatre Groups

The festival has sparked interest among numerous theatre groups, both local and international. Notable participants include the Shilpee Theatre from Nepal, Divine Social Development Organisation from Patna, and Gobardanga Mridangam from West Bengal. Assam’s very own Abhigyanm, Charcha, J B Production, and Barnam Biswanath Chariali will also join the theatrical spectacle, adding their unique local flavor.

Distinguished Guests and Award Ceremony

The event will be graced by eminent personalities like Neha Yadav, the District Commissioner of Biswanath, Dr. Chinta Mani Sharma, the principal of Biswanath College, and respected journalist and writer Diganta Oja. Adding to the significance of the festival, the Kalyan Kumar Barnam Bandhab Award will be presented to the esteemed playwright Tarun Saikia, acknowledging his contribution to theatre.

Reflecting on Theatrical Landscape

The last day of the festival will host a panel discussion on the theatre scenario, facilitated by the Biswanath College of Education. This dialogue aims to shed light on the evolving dynamics of theatre, thus fostering a deeper understanding of this timeless art form. The organizers aspire to elevate this festival to become a premier event in the Northeast, attracting theatre enthusiasts from across the state and beyond.