Arts & Entertainment

Bisa Kdei’s Star-Studded Wedding: A Celebration of Love and Music

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Bisa Kdei’s Star-Studded Wedding: A Celebration of Love and Music

Highlife maestro, Bisa Kdei, recently embarked on a new journey of togetherness as he tied the knot with his lady love in an exclusive wedding ceremony. The event, held in Accra, was a private affair attended by a select crowd of family, close friends, and notable figures from the Ghanaian music industry and beyond. Among the guest list were top Ghanaian artists such as Gyakie, S3fa, and Sista Afia, who graced the occasion with their soulful performances.

Star-Studded Celebration

The wedding was a star-studded affair, not just for the caliber of guests, but also for the quality of performances. The event was punctuated with melodic interludes from prominent Ghanaian musicians, creating a festive atmosphere that mirrored the joyous sentiments of the occasion.

Viral Wedding Dance

A video of Bisa Kdei and his new wife dancing at the wedding has captured public attention. Dressed in a white tuxedo, Bisa Kdei exuded an aura of elegance and joy. The couple’s dance, filled with laughter and love, encapsulated the spirit of the celebration and has quickly become an internet sensation.

Significance in the Music Industry

The wedding holds significance not only for its exclusivity but also for the high-profile attendees and performers. From NPP bigwigs to actors, the event underscored the position Bisa Kdei holds in the Ghanaian music industry. This celebration marks not just the union of two souls, but also a testament to the respect and recognition Bisa Kdei has garnered in his career.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

