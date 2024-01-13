Birmingham Hippodrome’s ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’: A Star-Studded Pantomime with Heart

The Birmingham Hippodrome was alive with laughter and applause as ‘Jack and the Beanstalk,’ its latest pantomime production, unfolded on stage. The star-studded cast, led by Birmingham’s own Alison Hammond as the Spirit of the Beans, has been entertaining audiences with its unique blend of humor, drama, and spectacle.

Alison Hammond: A Warm Homecoming

Alison Hammond’s homecoming was warmly received by audiences. During a recent performance, she shared an emotional revelation about her mother, Maria, adding a deeply personal touch to the spectacle. This was a poignant moment that resonated with many, providing a stark reminder of the human stories behind the onstage personas.

A Cast of Stars

Joining Hammond onstage is a cast of notable stars. Matt Slack, a Hippodrome favorite, is celebrating his 10th year with the production. Samantha Womack, known for her work on stage and screen, lends her talent to the mix. Doreen Tipton plays Doreen the Cow with comic flair, while renowned panto dame, Andrew Ryan, adds to the ensemble’s charisma.

Local Talent Shines

Local talent Alexanda O’Reilly steps into the title role, bringing a fresh energy to the performance. West-End performer Billie-Kay takes on the role of Princess Jill, adding to the show’s distinctively British charm. ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ promises a fun-filled experience for audiences, and is set to continue to entertain until January 28th.