Birmingham Emerges as a Hotspot for Film and TV Productions

In a fascinating metamorphosis, the city of Birmingham and nearby towns have emerged as coveted destinations for film and television productions. The city’s unique ability to don different faces has seen it mimic diverse settings, from the gritty streets of 1980s London to the retro vibes of 1970s Britain, drawing big-name directors and stars to its heart.

Unleashing Birmingham’s Transformative Potential

The TV show ‘Joan’, where the city’s chameleon-like ability was put to the test, transforming into London of the 1980s, had as its shining star none other than Sophie Turner. The city’s retro charm was also beautifully captured in Steven Knight’s BBC drama ‘This Town’, where Birmingham played the part of a 1970s backdrop. These transformations often necessitate altering shop facades and public spaces to match the era being portrayed.

Further illustrating the area’s appeal for continuous series, the series ‘DI Ray’ returned for a second season, choosing Sutton Park as its stage.

A Hollywood Favorite

Birmingham’s film-friendly demeanour is not a recent phenomenon. The city has a history of hosting large-scale productions, with the likes of Tom Cruise filming scenes for ‘Mission Impossible’ at Grand Central, morphing into an airport terminal. Other notable projects include ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, which featured high-speed car chases through the city streets, and ‘The Girl With All The Gifts’, a zombie flick that brought elements of horror to the urban landscape.

Iconic Filmmakers Choose Birmingham

Steven Spielberg’s choice of Birmingham as a location for ‘Ready Player One’ serves as a testament to the city’s status as a versatile and desirable filming location. The city’s chameleonic ability to mimic various settings, coupled with its unique architecture and locales, makes it an increasingly sought-after destination for major movie productions.