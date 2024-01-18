Wilma Mankiller: Trailblazing Leader and Advocate for Native American Rights Passes Away

Wilma Mankiller, the trailblazing first female chief of the Cherokee Nation, passed away at age 64 in Adair County, Oklahoma, succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Her decade-long leadership from 1985 to 1995 witnessed remarkable strides in tribal development, tripling tribal enrollment, doubling employment, and initiating health centers and children's programs.

Advertisment

Unyielding Spirit Amidst Health Challenges

Mankiller's indomitable determination remained unshaken, notwithstanding numerous health adversities, including a near-fatal car accident and a slew of severe illnesses. Her hands-on approach to conflict and resolute commitment to foregrounding Native American issues in federal policy won her recognition.

Mankiller's Advocacy and Leadership

Advertisment

Mankiller's advocacy was not confined to her tenure as Chief. Her participation in the 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in 1969, protesting the government's termination of tribal sovereignty, marked the inception of her activism. During her leadership, she was lauded for prioritizing social programs over commercial ventures like gaming.

Legacy and Post-tenure Contributions

After choosing not to seek re-election, Mankiller continued to make her mark by assuming a teaching position at Dartmouth College. Her legacy is further embroidered by the Presidential Medal of Freedom she received in 1998. Mankiller's autobiography, 'Mankiller: A Chief and Her People,' is a testament to her desire to be remembered not only as the Cherokee Nation's first female chief but also for her advocacy of Cherokee values as potential solutions to contemporary problems.

Mankiller's death is mourned by many, who view her as an inspirational leader and a symbol of resilience and progress for the Cherokee Nation and beyond. Survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her passing marks an irreplaceable loss.