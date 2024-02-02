Unfolding the Rich Legacy of Dayton's African American Community

The tapestry of Dayton, Ohio's history is woven with threads of remarkable contributions from its African American community. Central to this rich chronicle is an individual, intimately linked to the celebrated poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, whose family lineage treads the milestones in the city's Black history.

Legacy Rooted in History

This individual's legacy is steeped in historical significance. His father, Lucius Rice, donned the badge as the city's second Black police officer, while his mother, Dora Rice, broke barriers as the first female Black member of the police force. His grandfather, Richard Burton, a Civil War veteran, fled the shackles of slavery and launched the city's first Black laundry service.

Education, Career and a 'Talking History Book'

After an academic journey through Fisk and Wilberforce universities, he returned to Dayton in 1936, serving as a teacher at Dunbar High School. In 1973, he was reassigned, playing a crucial role in desegregating the teaching staff. Beyond retirement, he devoted his life to the preservation of Black history stories from the area, earning the moniker of a 'talking history book'.

Unearthed Historical Insights

The article unearths a treasure trove of historical insights — the first Black residents in Dayton, the establishment of the first Black church and bank, the advent of the city's first Black doctor and druggist, the onset of segregation in public facilities, and the subsequent battles against it. It also shines a light on the first Black person elected to office in the Dayton area and other pivotal Black figures and landmarks that played a key role in the city's development.

Delving into the narrative, the article also rectifies misconceptions about Paul Laurence Dunbar's education and offers a vivid account of the rich cultural inheritance of the Black community in Dayton, Ohio.

The legacy and contributions of Dayton's African American community are celebrated in various ways, including special presentations at the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park during Black History Month. The events encapsulate Dunbar's musical collaborations, poignant love stories of African American soldiers, and the safeguarding of African American history in parks and communities across the country.

These festivities underscore the enduring legacy of the African American community in Dayton, Ohio — a legacy that continues to inspire and shape the city's cultural, social, and historical landscape.