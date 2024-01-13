Stephen Gillen: From UK’s Most Wanted to Peace Prize Nominee

In a captivating narrative of resilience and redemption, Stephen Gillen, one of the UK’s most wanted gang members, has metamorphosed into a CEO, a television personality, and an international Peace Prize nominee. This transformation is set to be documented in his upcoming two-part book, ‘Extraordinary: Stephen Gillen – The Search For A Life Worth Living,’ due for release early next year.

A Glimpse into a Turbulent Past

Stephen’s journey began in the tumultuous streets of 1970s Belfast, where he witnessed a murder at the tender age of nine. This incident marked the commencement of a life steeped in organized crime, particularly in London, earning him a notorious reputation and a place on the UK’s most wanted list.

From Imprisonment to Redemption

His criminal exploits eventually led to a 17-year prison sentence, catalyzing his transformative journey. His time in prison was a turning point that led Stephen to seek a life worth living, steering clear of his past and working towards a peaceful and fulfilling future.

Stephen’s life story has had a profound influence on media portrayals, notably the character Finn Walsh in the Sky series ‘Gangs of London.’ His journey has also been spotlighted in documentaries for SKY, demonstrating his extensive reach and impact. The release of his autobiography promises to provide readers with an in-depth understanding of his experiences, challenges, and ultimate redemption, marking it as a highly anticipated narrative.