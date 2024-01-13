en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Biographies

Stephen Gillen: From UK’s Most Wanted to Peace Prize Nominee

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Stephen Gillen: From UK’s Most Wanted to Peace Prize Nominee

In a captivating narrative of resilience and redemption, Stephen Gillen, one of the UK’s most wanted gang members, has metamorphosed into a CEO, a television personality, and an international Peace Prize nominee. This transformation is set to be documented in his upcoming two-part book, ‘Extraordinary: Stephen Gillen – The Search For A Life Worth Living,’ due for release early next year.

A Glimpse into a Turbulent Past

Stephen’s journey began in the tumultuous streets of 1970s Belfast, where he witnessed a murder at the tender age of nine. This incident marked the commencement of a life steeped in organized crime, particularly in London, earning him a notorious reputation and a place on the UK’s most wanted list.

From Imprisonment to Redemption

His criminal exploits eventually led to a 17-year prison sentence, catalyzing his transformative journey. His time in prison was a turning point that led Stephen to seek a life worth living, steering clear of his past and working towards a peaceful and fulfilling future.

Stephen’s life story has had a profound influence on media portrayals, notably the character Finn Walsh in the Sky series ‘Gangs of London.’ His journey has also been spotlighted in documentaries for SKY, demonstrating his extensive reach and impact. The release of his autobiography promises to provide readers with an in-depth understanding of his experiences, challenges, and ultimate redemption, marking it as a highly anticipated narrative.

0
Biographies United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Biographies

See more
41 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gesture: Sealed Letter to King Charles Revealed
A sealed letter from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her son, King Charles, was discovered among her final signed papers, as revealed in a new biography. This confidential correspondence, stored in the traditional red box used by British monarchs for documents requiring their attention, underscores the Queen’s unwavering dedication to her role and her
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gesture: Sealed Letter to King Charles Revealed
King Charles III Hesitates in 'London Bridge' Plan Turning Point
6 hours ago
King Charles III Hesitates in 'London Bridge' Plan Turning Point
Shere Hite's Legacy: The Silent Revolution of Female Pleasure
15 hours ago
Shere Hite's Legacy: The Silent Revolution of Female Pleasure
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
1 hour ago
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
King Charles's Response to Queen Elizabeth II's Death Unveiled in New Royal Biography
2 hours ago
King Charles's Response to Queen Elizabeth II's Death Unveiled in New Royal Biography
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gift to King Charles III
3 hours ago
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gift to King Charles III
Latest Headlines
World News
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
2 mins
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
5 mins
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
8 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
9 mins
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
11 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
11 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
12 mins
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
12 mins
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app