Shere Hite’s Legacy: The Silent Revolution of Female Pleasure

The legacy of pioneering sexologist Shere Hite, though significant, is not as widely recognized as one might expect. Hite’s groundbreaking book, ‘The Hite Report,’ published in 1976, revolutionized the conversation about female pleasure, challenging prevailing societal norms and assumptions. A new documentary, ‘The Disappearance of Shere Hite,’ directed by Nicole Newnham, seeks to explore this unexpected obscurity.

A Journey of Empowerment and Controversy

The film traces Hite’s path from her humble beginnings in Missouri to becoming a feminist icon in New York. It delves into the controversies she faced, including criticisms about her research methodology, accusations of being anti-male, and personal attacks from conservative circles. Shere Hite, as the documentary reveals, remained resolute and message-driven, despite enduring media trials and financial debts.

Shifting Cultural Landscape

Since the 1970s, there has been a significant cultural shift. Discussions about female pleasure, once considered taboo, have become more prevalent. Celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have openly embraced and fuelled the conversation. This shift underscores the far-reaching impact of Hite’s work, which was groundbreaking and controversial in its time.

The Challenges and Backlash

Hite’s work faced numerous obstacles. The initial reluctance of her publisher and the backlash she received contributed to her withdrawal from the public eye. Yet, her influence persists, evidenced by the continuous evolution of discourse on female sexuality. ‘The Disappearance of Shere Hite’ aims to shed light on Hite’s story, the societal impact of her work, and the reasons behind her reduced visibility in contemporary discussions about sexuality.