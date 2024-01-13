Royal Revelations: Boris Johnson’s Dog Incident and the Queen’s Unwavering Dedication to Duty

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s terrier, Dilyn, became embroiled in a regal scandal as it killed a gosling in the expansive gardens of Buckingham Palace. This untoward incident transpired during the first coronavirus lockdown, a time when the Queen had kindly offered Johnson the use of the palace gardens for family walks. Despite Johnson’s attempt to keep the incident from Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch subtly indicated her awareness during a subsequent audience with the Prime Minister. The Queen’s astute observation on the incompatibility of Jack Russells with goslings left no doubt in Johnson’s mind that she was privy to the canine misadventure.

The Queen’s Dedication to Duty

These revelations are detailed in royal biographer Robert Hardman’s book, ‘The Inside Story.’ The book is a testament to the Queen’s unwavering dedication to her duties, even during her twilight hours. The Queen’s work ethic had been remarkable, as she continued to perform her duties from her deathbed. It is believed that her last act was the managing of paperwork for the Order of Merit.

The Queen’s Final Moments

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her final moments were recorded by her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, who noted that she passed away peacefully in her sleep. After the Queen’s passing, her last pieces of paperwork, private letters, and a memo by Young confirming her peaceful passing were found in a red box. These are now preserved in the Royal Archives.

Remembering the Queen’s Wit

Hardman’s book also reminisces about the Queen’s interactions with Johnson, including a light-hearted inquiry about a dream he shared with her. This anecdote underscores the Queen’s wit, a trait fondly remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her closely.