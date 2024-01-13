en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Biographies

Royal Revelations: Boris Johnson’s Dog Incident and the Queen’s Unwavering Dedication to Duty

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
Royal Revelations: Boris Johnson’s Dog Incident and the Queen’s Unwavering Dedication to Duty

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s terrier, Dilyn, became embroiled in a regal scandal as it killed a gosling in the expansive gardens of Buckingham Palace. This untoward incident transpired during the first coronavirus lockdown, a time when the Queen had kindly offered Johnson the use of the palace gardens for family walks. Despite Johnson’s attempt to keep the incident from Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch subtly indicated her awareness during a subsequent audience with the Prime Minister. The Queen’s astute observation on the incompatibility of Jack Russells with goslings left no doubt in Johnson’s mind that she was privy to the canine misadventure.

The Queen’s Dedication to Duty

These revelations are detailed in royal biographer Robert Hardman’s book, ‘The Inside Story.’ The book is a testament to the Queen’s unwavering dedication to her duties, even during her twilight hours. The Queen’s work ethic had been remarkable, as she continued to perform her duties from her deathbed. It is believed that her last act was the managing of paperwork for the Order of Merit.

The Queen’s Final Moments

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her final moments were recorded by her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, who noted that she passed away peacefully in her sleep. After the Queen’s passing, her last pieces of paperwork, private letters, and a memo by Young confirming her peaceful passing were found in a red box. These are now preserved in the Royal Archives.

Remembering the Queen’s Wit

Hardman’s book also reminisces about the Queen’s interactions with Johnson, including a light-hearted inquiry about a dream he shared with her. This anecdote underscores the Queen’s wit, a trait fondly remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her closely.

0
Biographies Pets United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Biographies

See more
2 hours ago
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
As the silver screen readies itself for the upcoming biopic, ‘Ikkis,’ Bollywood newcomer Agastya Nanda is set to step into the shoes of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the prestigious Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film is anticipated to shed light on
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
14 hours ago
From Screens to Battlefields: Volodymyr Zelensky's Wartime Leadership
King Charles's Response to Queen Elizabeth II's Death Unveiled in New Royal Biography
15 hours ago
King Charles's Response to Queen Elizabeth II's Death Unveiled in New Royal Biography
King Charles III Found Out About Queen Elizabeth II's Death While Mushroom Picking, New Book Reveals
4 hours ago
King Charles III Found Out About Queen Elizabeth II's Death While Mushroom Picking, New Book Reveals
New Book Sheds Light on King Charles III's Reception of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
9 hours ago
New Book Sheds Light on King Charles III's Reception of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Stephen Gillen: From UK's Most Wanted to Peace Prize Nominee
13 hours ago
Stephen Gillen: From UK's Most Wanted to Peace Prize Nominee
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
2 mins
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
2 mins
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
3 mins
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
5 mins
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval
7 mins
House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
9 mins
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
10 mins
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
11 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
12 mins
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
23 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app