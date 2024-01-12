en English
Biographies

Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Gift to King Charles III

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Unveiling a poignant chapter of the British monarchy, a new biography of King Charles III discloses a deeply personal insight into Queen Elizabeth II’s final hours and commitments. In the book, ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story,’ esteemed author Robert Hardman reveals that the late Queen, even on her deathbed, left a sealed letter for her son, King Charles, in her last red box.

A Royal Tradition: The Red Box

These red boxes, symbolic of royal duty and tradition, are a daily task for the monarch with the exception of Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. Containing official papers, they demand the ruler’s review and signature. The Queen, in her final hours while confined to her bedroom at Balmoral, demonstrated her unwavering dedication to her duties, diligently working through her last set of papers.

The Letter: A Final Message

The biography describes the moment when private secretaries discovered the sealed letter after the Queen’s demise on September 8, 2022. The contents of this letter remain a mystery, raising speculations that they could contain the Queen’s final instructions or personal farewells to her son. Along with the letter to the Prince of Wales, there was also a private missive to Sir Edward Young, a secretary, and an approved shortlist for the Order of Merit.

Queen’s Last Days: Energy and Commitment

The biography paints an evocative picture of the Queen’s final days, demonstrating her commitment to her duties, as she signed off on the last document she would ever handle. It also reveals how the Queen remained ‘energised’ by a triumph for her horse just two days before her passing, and her interactions with Prime Ministers. The biography, ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’ by Robert Hardman, is set to hit the shelves on January 18, 2024, promising unprecedented insights into the royal transition.

Biographies History United Kingdom
Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

