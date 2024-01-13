en English
Biographies

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Act of Duty Revealed in New Biography

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
In the twilight of her life, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, embodies a final act of duty and personal touch. A new biography reveals that the Queen left a sealed letter for her son, King Charles, in her last set of official documents before her peaceful departure.

A Monarch’s Dutiful Demise

According to a memo authored by her private secretary, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully in her sleep. The Queen’s passing, sudden yet serene, stirred a profound sense of loss within her son, King Charles, who rushed to Balmoral upon receiving the news. This memo, now a part of the Royal Archives, paints a vivid picture of the Queen’s dedication to her duties until her very end.

The Last Red Box

Among the Queen’s final signed papers, staff discovered a locked red box from her deathbed at Balmoral. Besides her last royal order, the box contained two sealed letters, one for King Charles and one for her private secretary, Sir Edward Young. This red box, an emblem of the monarch’s daily duties, also held the late Queen’s shortlisted candidates for the Order of Merit, a testament of her unwavering commitment to public service.

The Queen’s Final Moments

The Queen’s final hours were marked by a sense of calm and tranquility. Renowned royal biographer Robert Hardman, in his latest book, shares intimate details of her passing. He illustrates the private moment when Charles learned about his mother’s demise and his ascension as the new monarch. The Queen’s death led to an outpouring of grief across the UK and the world, culminating in a state funeral on September 19, followed by a private burial.

The Queen’s final gesture of leaving a sealed letter for King Charles is a poignant symbol of her unfaltering sense of duty and the personal touch she brought to her role as monarch. This act, among others, sheds new light on the Queen’s relationship with her son and the continuity of the monarchy, an institution she served with unwavering dedication and grace.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

