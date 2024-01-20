Professor Anezionwu Okoro: A Beacon in Literature and Medicine Passes Away at 94

The world bids adieu to a towering figure in literature and medicine, Professor Anezionwu Okoro, who has passed away at the ripe age of 94. The sad news of his demise was confirmed by his son, Chukwuma Aneziokoro, who mentioned that the esteemed professor died peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Enugu.

A Stalwart in Literature and Medicine

Born on May 17, 1929, Prof. Okoro was a veritable polymath. He was not just a renowned author contributing to various genres including fiction, medicine, health, environmental sciences, and ecology, but also the first West African dermatologist. His literary works, such as 'One Week One Trouble', 'The Village School', and 'The Village Headmaster', are revered in the literary circles. His oeuvre also includes over 200 poems and translations of Shakespeare's tales into the Igbo language. The creative versatility of this literary stalwart is a testament to his intellectual prowess.

Significant Strides in Medical Field

Beyond his literary accolades, Prof. Okoro made significant strides in the medical field. He began his medical journey as a house surgeon at the University College Hospital in Ibadan and rose to become a professor of medicine at the University of Nigeria Nsukka. He held various prestigious positions, including the presidency of the African Association for Dermatology and directorship at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Contributions to Academia

Prof. Okoro also made substantial contributions to academia. He served as a visiting professor internationally, enlightening students with his vast knowledge and experience. Additionally, he was involved with the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) and the Petroleum Development Trust Fund (PTDF), making significant contributions to the educational policies and development in the country.

His demise is indeed the end of an era for the literary and medical communities in West Africa. Prof. Anezionwu Okoro leaves behind his wife, Ese, a respected gynaecologist, and four children. His remarkable life and achievements will continue to inspire generations to come.