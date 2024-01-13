New Book Sheds Light on King Charles III’s Reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

In an unprecedented revelation, a new biography illuminates the pivotal instances encompassing the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III. The book, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story’ by Robert Hardman, provides an intimate glimpse into the hours leading up to and following the Queen’s peaceful passing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Moment of Transition

According to the biography, King Charles III learnt of his mother’s death in a moment of solitude. He was driving, taking a rare moment for himself amidst the looming weight of his forthcoming responsibilities. In an attempt to find clarity and peace, he had left the castle to pick mushrooms when he was informed about the Queen’s demise.

Immediate Aftermath

The book expounds on the actions taken by King Charles III and the royal household once the news was confirmed. The King exhibited commendable strength and resolve, quickly assuming his new role and initiating the protocols associated with the transition of the monarchy. He made an effort to personally notify his sons about the Queen’s passing, setting a tone of unity and continuity amidst the profound change.

Queen’s Final Moments and Legacy

Details about the Queen’s last moments and her final royal order were also included in the biography. The Queen, known for her diligence, had been working through her final red box of paperwork even on her deathbed. This box, discovered later, contained letters addressed to King Charles III and her choice of candidates for the Order of Merit, signifying her commitment to her role till the very end.

The book not only provides a detailed account of the momentous event but also humanizes the King, portraying his personal emotions and actions in a time of national significance. It ultimately adds a layer of depth to our understanding of this historical transition in the British monarchy.