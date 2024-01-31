New Book Honors Castorland Native's Contributions to Aviation and Military Service

Stephen Lautenschlager, Lowville Academy alum and successful global business leader, has penned an emotive homage to his father, Gerald 'Jarry' Leslie Lautenschlager, in his book titled "Above and Beyond". Born in 1937 in the small town of Castorland, New York, Jarry's life is a narrative of determination, bravery, and zeal.

A Journey from Humble Beginnings

The book traces Jarry's path from his modest origins to his influential contributions to aviation and his distinguished service in the United States Air Force. This journey, however, is not just a military story. It is also the tale of a family man deeply anchored in the ethos of upstate New York.

Historical Backdrop and Personal Anecdotes

The narrative is enriched with personal episodes, familial history, and the historical context of the era. It paints a vivid portrait of a man who, despite the challenges of his time, relentlessly pursued his dreams and left an indelible legacy.

A Testament to Resilience and Pursuit of Dreams

Now 86 years old and residing in Layton, Utah, Jarry continues to reflect on his extraordinary life. Stephen's book serves as a testament to Jarry's resilient spirit and his relentless pursuit of dreams. Self-published, "Above and Beyond" is available for purchase on Amazon, in various formats, including e-book, paperback, and hardcover.