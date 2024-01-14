Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo

The life of Juan Bautista Azopardo, a Maltese-born adventurer who became an Argentinian national hero, is an epic tale of adventure, controversy, and achievement. Born in 1772 to a wealthy family in Senglea, Malta, Azopardo began his unconventional journey as a corsair and slave trader, eventually metamorphosing into a revolutionary and the founder of the Argentinian navy. Despite his remarkable contributions to Argentina’s history, Azopardo remains a relatively unknown figure in his native Malta.

Azopardo: The Exceptional Migrant

In his latest work, author Mark Camilleri offers a unique Maltese perspective on Azopardo’s life, portraying him as an ‘exceptional migrant’. The label ‘exceptional’ reflects not only Azopardo’s extraordinary exploits but also the fact that his decision to emigrate was spurred not by economic need, but by an insatiable thirst for adventure.

Azopardo During the Age of Revolutions

The book delves into Azopardo’s life during a crucial period of political and societal change, particularly the French Revolution. Despite his early involvement in the slave trade, Camilleri asserts that this should not eclipse his later accomplishments, such as the establishment of the Argentinian navy.

Azopardo’s Argentinian Career and Legacy

The latter part of the book meticulously outlines Azopardo’s career in Argentina, including his ship construction feats and his poetic rebuttal to a critic’s sarcastic verses. Camilleri’s work is not an exhaustive biography but a tribute to Azopardo’s impact as a symbol of the Maltese migrating spirit and a testament to the Maltese maritime tradition.

The book underscores the role of Maltese sailors in global maritime history and strives to secure Azopardo’s well-deserved recognition in his homeland. Camilleri’s accessible writing style ensures that the book serves as an engaging introduction to Azopardo’s life and sparks further interest and research into such figures.