‘London Bridge’ Plan: The Moment King Charles III Hesitated

The meticulously crafted plan known as ‘London Bridge,’ which came into play following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, overlooked one minor yet poignant detail. It left King Charles III momentarily at a loss for words, a moment which is now being shared with the world through an insightful new biography.

The Moment of Hesitation

Upon hearing of his mother’s death, King Charles III had the solemn task of informing his son, Prince William. However, as he was about to announce himself as King, he realized the news was not public yet. Swiftly adapting to the situation, he simply stated, ‘it’s me,’ to the switchboard operator, who instantly recognized his voice and made the connection.

Inside the New Biography

This anecdote is one of many from ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story,’ written by Robert Hardman. The biography, currently being serialized in the Daily Mail, delves into the intimate details of King Charles’ accession. It presents personal moments, like when Charles was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time, and Princess Anne’s composed response to condolences.

Behind the Scenes of a Royal Transition

The biography provides an in-depth view of the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s passing and the commencement of King Charles’ reign. It reveals his immediate actions post the Queen’s demise, including his need for solitude and the way he embraced his new role. Ultimately, the book offers a rare glimpse into the royal family’s private moments during this monumental transition, marking a new era in British royalty.