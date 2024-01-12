en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Biographies

‘London Bridge’ Plan: The Moment King Charles III Hesitated

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:29 pm EST
‘London Bridge’ Plan: The Moment King Charles III Hesitated

The meticulously crafted plan known as ‘London Bridge,’ which came into play following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, overlooked one minor yet poignant detail. It left King Charles III momentarily at a loss for words, a moment which is now being shared with the world through an insightful new biography.

The Moment of Hesitation

Upon hearing of his mother’s death, King Charles III had the solemn task of informing his son, Prince William. However, as he was about to announce himself as King, he realized the news was not public yet. Swiftly adapting to the situation, he simply stated, ‘it’s me,’ to the switchboard operator, who instantly recognized his voice and made the connection.

Inside the New Biography

This anecdote is one of many from ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story,’ written by Robert Hardman. The biography, currently being serialized in the Daily Mail, delves into the intimate details of King Charles’ accession. It presents personal moments, like when Charles was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time, and Princess Anne’s composed response to condolences.

Behind the Scenes of a Royal Transition

The biography provides an in-depth view of the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s passing and the commencement of King Charles’ reign. It reveals his immediate actions post the Queen’s demise, including his need for solitude and the way he embraced his new role. Ultimately, the book offers a rare glimpse into the royal family’s private moments during this monumental transition, marking a new era in British royalty.

0
Biographies United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Biographies

See more
8 hours ago
Shere Hite's Legacy: The Silent Revolution of Female Pleasure
The legacy of pioneering sexologist Shere Hite, though significant, is not as widely recognized as one might expect. Hite’s groundbreaking book, ‘The Hite Report,’ published in 1976, revolutionized the conversation about female pleasure, challenging prevailing societal norms and assumptions. A new documentary, ‘The Disappearance of Shere Hite,’ directed by Nicole Newnham, seeks to explore this
Shere Hite's Legacy: The Silent Revolution of Female Pleasure
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
14 hours ago
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
19 hours ago
New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
New Biopic 'Back to Black' Explores the Life and Legacy of Amy Winehouse
11 hours ago
New Biopic 'Back to Black' Explores the Life and Legacy of Amy Winehouse
Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary
11 hours ago
Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary
Public Divided Over Marisa Abela's Portrayal of Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Biopic Trailer
12 hours ago
Public Divided Over Marisa Abela's Portrayal of Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Biopic Trailer
Latest Headlines
World News
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
1 min
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
1 min
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
2 mins
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
2 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Combating Cholera Outbreak
5 mins
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Combating Cholera Outbreak
Taiwan's Youth Mobilizes for Voter Participation in 2024 Elections
5 mins
Taiwan's Youth Mobilizes for Voter Participation in 2024 Elections
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amidst Critical Shortage
5 mins
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amidst Critical Shortage
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
7 mins
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app