Biographies

King Charles’s Response to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Unveiled in New Royal Biography

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
King Charles’s Response to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Unveiled in New Royal Biography

In a moment that marked the passing of a regal era, the then-Prince Charles, while on a routine outing at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, was informed of his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death. This emotional event, revealed in Robert Hardman’s newly published royal biography, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story,’ paints a poignant picture of the moment King Charles was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time.

The Call That Changed Everything

Prince Charles was out picking mushrooms when he was urgently summoned to Balmoral. Driving a Land Rover with his wife, Camilla, and their team, the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing was imparted to him over the phone. His simple response to the heartbreaking news was, “We’re nearly there.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Moments

The Queen, known for her unwavering dedication to her duties, had left a tangible testament of her commitment. A locked red box, found beside her bed, held her final piece of official paperwork — nominations for the Order of Merit, an award recognizing exceptional service across the Commonwealth. The red box also contained a letter penned by the Queen herself to her son and Sir Edward, a testament to her dedication until the very end.

Unveiling the King’s Story

The new biography by Robert Hardman uncovers these intimate details surrounding the Queen’s passing and offers a closer look at King Charles’s first moments of his reign. By revealing the events and emotions that marked this transition, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story’ adds a new chapter to the narrative of the British monarchy.

Biographies United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

