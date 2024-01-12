King Charles’s Response to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Unveiled in New Royal Biography

In a moment that marked the passing of a regal era, the then-Prince Charles, while on a routine outing at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, was informed of his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death. This emotional event, revealed in Robert Hardman’s newly published royal biography, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story,’ paints a poignant picture of the moment King Charles was addressed as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time.

The Call That Changed Everything

Prince Charles was out picking mushrooms when he was urgently summoned to Balmoral. Driving a Land Rover with his wife, Camilla, and their team, the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing was imparted to him over the phone. His simple response to the heartbreaking news was, “We’re nearly there.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Moments

The Queen, known for her unwavering dedication to her duties, had left a tangible testament of her commitment. A locked red box, found beside her bed, held her final piece of official paperwork — nominations for the Order of Merit, an award recognizing exceptional service across the Commonwealth. The red box also contained a letter penned by the Queen herself to her son and Sir Edward, a testament to her dedication until the very end.

Unveiling the King’s Story

The new biography by Robert Hardman uncovers these intimate details surrounding the Queen’s passing and offers a closer look at King Charles’s first moments of his reign. By revealing the events and emotions that marked this transition, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story’ adds a new chapter to the narrative of the British monarchy.