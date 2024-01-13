King Charles III Found Out About Queen Elizabeth II’s Death While Mushroom Picking, New Book Reveals

King Charles III was in the midst of a mushroom-picking excursion at Balmoral when he learned of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, a new book reveals. The book provides a unique insight into the immediate impact of the Queen’s passing on her son and the sudden shift in his responsibilities as he ascended to the throne. It also sheds light on the private transition of royal duties that took place during an unassuming personal activity.

A Sudden Transition

As documented by royal expert Robert Hardman, the King was on his way back to Balmoral when he received a phone call that led him to stop his car. During this call, he was addressed as ‘Your Majesty,’ a title signifying that he had succeeded to the throne. This moment symbolized a quiet yet profound transition, marking the beginning of his reign in an otherwise ordinary setting.

Peaceful Passing and Immediate Aftermath

The book discloses the peaceful nature of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and the involvement of family members and close aides. It also provides an overview of the logistical plans in place for the Queen’s death and the immediate reactions of family members. A notable detail is the moment where King Charles informs his sons of their grandmother’s passing, further emphasizing the swift and severe shift in the royal family dynamics.

Debunking Previous Claims

This revelation directly refutes claims made by Prince Harry about how he learned of the Queen’s death, offering a more accurate account of the heartbreaking way Charles was told his mother had passed. The book thus offers a deeper understanding of the events that unfolded following the Queen’s death, the ascension of Charles to the throne, and the procedural arrangements made by him, including the implementation of the London Bridge rule.