en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Biographies

John Pilger: A Titan of Investigative Journalism Passes Away at 84

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
John Pilger: A Titan of Investigative Journalism Passes Away at 84

Acclaimed journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger, passed away at the age of 84, leaving a void in the world of journalism. Known for his fearless reporting and commitment to unmasking the truth, Pilger’s demise marks the end of an era in investigative journalism.

A Stalwart of Investigative Journalism

Pilger, a native of Bondi, Australia, began his illustrious career in journalism at a tender age, eventually becoming a cornerstone in the Daily Mirror. His dedication to exploring the truth and holding those in power accountable was a testament to his unwavering commitment to the ethos of journalism. His critique of western imperialism and foreign policies of the US, UK, and Australia was a testament to his unyielding commitment to the truth.

Award-Winning Career and Advocacy

Throughout his career, Pilger was recognized with numerous awards, including a BAFTA Award in 1991. His work extended beyond journalism and into the realm of documentary filmmaking, where he continued to expose injustices and abuses of power. Pilger was also a staunch advocate for Julian Assange, tirelessly campaigning for his freedom.

Remembered as a Devoted Family Man

Apart from his professional accomplishments, Pilger is remembered by his family as a beloved father, grandfather, and partner. This intimate side of Pilger, shared by his family, illuminates the man behind the journalistic titan. He is survived by his long-term partner, journalist Yvonne Roberts, and his two children, Sam and Zoe.

As tributes pour in from across the globe, Pilger’s legacy will continue to inspire journalists and truth-seekers for generations to come. His life and work serve as a beacon of integrity, a testament to the power of the pen, and a reminder of the potential of journalism to effect change.

0
Biographies
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

2023 in Review: A Resurgence of Biographies and Memoirs

By BNN Correspondents

Prince Harry Unveils Brotherly Bonds and Frictions in New Biography 'Spare'

By BNN Correspondents

Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot: A Sibling Bond Beyond Royal Complexities

By BNN Correspondents

Rajkumar Hirani Eyes Collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor Post 'Sanju' Suc ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 days
Rajkumar Hirani Eyes Collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor Post 'Sanju' Suc ...
heart comment 0
‘Maestro’ – Bradley Cooper’s Biopic Captures the Essence of Leonard Bernstein

By BNN Correspondents

'Maestro' - Bradley Cooper's Biopic Captures the Essence of Leonard Bernstein
2023 in Books: A Year of Noteworthy Narratives and Resonating Stories

By Shivani Chauhan

2023 in Books: A Year of Noteworthy Narratives and Resonating Stories
2023 in Books: An Odyssey of Literary Brilliance

By Hadeel Hashem

2023 in Books: An Odyssey of Literary Brilliance
Rajesh Khanna: The Unforgettable ‘King of Romance’ of Hindi Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Rajesh Khanna: The Unforgettable 'King of Romance' of Hindi Cinema
Latest Headlines
World News
Andhra Pradesh Leaders Usher in New Year with Hopes for Prosperity
3 mins
Andhra Pradesh Leaders Usher in New Year with Hopes for Prosperity
Triumphant Return: Tolu Smith III Bolsters Mississippi State in Clash Against Bethune-Cookman
3 mins
Triumphant Return: Tolu Smith III Bolsters Mississippi State in Clash Against Bethune-Cookman
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
5 mins
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
6 mins
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
6 mins
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
Argentine President's On-Stage Kiss Sparks Debate
6 mins
Argentine President's On-Stage Kiss Sparks Debate
Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career
6 mins
Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career
CNN: A Network of Comprehensive Coverage and Diverse Programming
6 mins
CNN: A Network of Comprehensive Coverage and Diverse Programming
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
7 mins
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
8 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
11 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
32 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
53 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app