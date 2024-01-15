Funsho Davies Owoyemi: A Life Dedicated to Community Progress

On the cusp of the Okunland hills in Nigeria's Kogi State, the name Funsho Davies Owoyemi resonates with a profound echo. A septuagenarian with a storied career as a chartered accountant and management consultant, his heart beats in sync with the rhythm of community development and entrepreneurship. Born and bred in Okunland, Owoyemi's life and achievements speak volumes of a life dedicated to upliftment and progress, a testament to a journey that began seven decades ago.

Advertisment

Okunland's Stalwart: Funsho Davies Owoyemi

Having spent a considerable part of his life in Lagos, Owoyemi is often mistaken for a native Lagosian. However, his roots trace back to the heart of Okunland, Kogi State. A respected community leader and political stakeholder in Okunland, his influence and presence are undeniable. His interests span banking, real estate, and entrepreneurship, sectors where his expertise has been instrumental in shaping the local economic landscape.

Building Bridges: The Okun Agenda and Okun New Initiative

Advertisment

One of the most significant chapters in Owoyemi's life is his involvement in the Okun Agenda and Okun New Initiative. These developmental organizations have been pivotal in bringing about infrastructural and educational advancements in Okunland. Owoyemi's role in these initiatives has cemented his position as a catalyst of change, driving progress one project at a time.

Celebrating Seven Decades of Impact

As Owoyemi marked his 70th birthday, celebrations echoed both in Lagos and his hometown, Odo Eri. This dual celebration is a reflection of the respect and influence he commands in both places. Despite his towering success, Owoyemi is known for his philanthropy and his ability to work harmoniously with others. His life and achievements serve as a beacon, inspiring many to strive for progress and community development.