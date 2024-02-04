ESM Education Foundation Celebrates 2024 Wall of Distinction Inductees

The East Syracuse Minoa Education Foundation celebrated the induction of four prominent individuals into the East Syracuse Minoa (ESM) Wall of Distinction on February 3, 2024 at the Doubletree Hotel. The honorees, Jason Dardano, Michael Scheibel, Cheryl West, and Todd Zion, were recognized for their notable contributions to their respective professions and the community.

Wall of Distinction: Honoring Excellence

The Wall of Distinction was established to honor outstanding ESM alumni, staff, and community members who have served as inspirational figures for the current students. The inductees for the year 2024 are a testament to this tradition of excellence and a reflection of the significant impact that ESM community members have made in various fields.

Notable Inductees

Todd Zion, a graduate from the class of 1993, has left an indelible mark on the field of biotechnology. He is the founder of SmartCells Inc., a company that has revolutionized diabetes treatment. His contributions to this sector have had a far-reaching impact, demonstrating the prominence of innovation and dedication in achieving professional success.

Jason Dardano, a member of the class of 1994, was honored for his unwavering commitment to public service. As a firefighter, Dardano has consistently demonstrated bravery and dedication. Furthermore, he played a critical role with American Medical Response in the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, exemplifying courage and resilience in times of crisis.