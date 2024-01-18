Eddie McCoy's New Book: A Riveting Journey Through a Soldier's Life

Eddie McCoy, a seasoned U.S. Army veteran, has taken his experiences from the military and transformed them into a compelling collection of short stories, poems, and photographs in his new book, "Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant." Serving as a testament to his 21-year-long military career, which began in 1963, the book offers a riveting glimpse into the life and lessons of a Chief Warrant Officer.

A Journey Through the Ranks

McCoy's journey into the world of literature is as extraordinary as his military career. After being financed by the government for his education, McCoy achieved his GED, associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees. His dedication saw him rise through the ranks, eventually retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. Post-retirement, McCoy continued to serve the public as a GS/15 federal employee in the Department of Justice, following a stint at the Department of the Navy.

At Home and Beyond

McCoy's life off-duty is as vibrant as his professional one. Married to Barbara Diane Baker, the couple has two children and two grandchildren. The couple has been active members of the Masonic bodies and Shriners for over 30 years, and currently reside in Northeast Florida. Eddie's community involvement doesn't stop there. The net income from his books' sales is donated to two charities close to his heart - the Shriners Hospital for Children and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

McCoy's Literary Contributions

"Musings..." isn't McCoy's first foray into the literary world. He has also authored "Relaxing, A book and a Sunset," a collection of selected poems from "Musings..." and "Perry's Little Vessel," a children's book. In addition to these, the new book contains 'McCoy's Prescription,' a guide he wrote for his son when he went to college, bridging the gap between Murphy's Law and The Ten Commandments.

"Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant" is available for purchase at various bookstores and online platforms, including the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes and Noble. Readers are encouraged to consider McCoy's chosen charities if they are inclined to donate.