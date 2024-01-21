Earl Spencer Pays Tribute to Late Mother, Announces Memoir Release

Earl Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, took to Instagram this week to pay a touching tribute to his mother, Frances Shand Kydd, on what would have been her 88th birthday. The tribute included a glimpse into a treasured memory box filled with newspaper cuttings and photographs, including a poignant image of a young Diana at her christening.

Frances Shand Kydd: A Life Under the Spotlight

Frances Shand Kydd, who became the Lady Althorp after marrying the 8th Earl Spencer at the tender age of 18, lived a life marked by tumult and tragedy. She divorced in 1969, enduring a highly publicized custody battle over her children. Ultimately, she lost the battle, a decision that sent ripples through the British aristocracy and left a lasting impact on her children's lives.

Earl Spencer Honors His Mother

Despite the complex history, Earl Spencer's tribute to his mother attracted many supportive comments from his followers. They joined him in offering Frances a 'happy heavenly birthday,' an acknowledgement of the indelible mark she left on their lives. Princess Diana's relationship with her mother was complex, marked by periods of estrangement. They were not on speaking terms at the time of Diana's untimely death in 1997, a fact that only adds to the poignant nature of Earl Spencer's tribute.

A Very Private School: A Look into Earl Spencer's Upcoming Memoir

Meanwhile, Earl Spencer is set to release a memoir titled 'A Very Private School.' The memoir will detail the traumatic experiences of his upbringing within the boarding school system. It has been noted by multiple media outlets as a highly anticipated book for 2024. In it, Earl Spencer recounts the 'culture of cruelty' he experienced at Maidwell Hall and the lasting impact these experiences had on his life. His decision to not send his own children to boarding school is a testament to his personal journey and the changes he has made in his approach to parenting.