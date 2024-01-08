en English
Biographies

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in ‘An Uncommon Love’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in ‘An Uncommon Love’

Indian-American author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni has penned a captivating biography exploring the early life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, a prominent Indian couple renowned for their entrepreneurial and philanthropic pursuits. The biography, titled ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’, is an intimate portrayal of their lives, offering readers a glimpse into their courtship, the founding years of Infosys, their marriage, and journey to parenthood.

Decoding the Murthys’ Lives

The book unveils various facets of the Murthys’ lives, including lesser-known incidents that have significantly shaped their journey. A striking episode recounts how Narayana Murthy, during the nascent stages of Infosys, was subjected to an uncomfortable experience in the US. Despite the availability of ample space, a temperamental American businessman made him sleep in a storeroom. The biography aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the challenges and experiences that have sculpted the lives of Sudha and Narayana Murthy.

A Glimpse into the Making of Infosys

The biography delves deeper into the early days of Infosys, shedding light on Sudha Murthy’s proposal to join Infosys and its subsequent impact on the company’s trajectory after Narayana Murthy’s refusal. The book also explores how Narayana Murthy’s socialist ideologies, influenced by his father and the erstwhile USSR’s admiration by late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, played a role in shaping the company’s journey.

An Uncommon Love: A Reflection of An Extraordinary Life

The book is not just a biography but a testament to the extraordinary lives of Sudha and Narayana Murthy. It reflects their sacrifices and the strength of their bond to build a lasting marriage. Through ‘An Uncommon Love’, Divakaruni provides a unique perspective on the life and times of one of India’s most renowned couples, making it a must-read for those interested in understanding the nuances of entrepreneurship, love, and sacrifice.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

