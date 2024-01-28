Centenarian Freedom Fighter Nilamani Samal: A Life of Resilience and Dedication

Nilamani Samal, a tenacious freedom fighter and a beacon of India's struggle for independence, breathed his last at the age of 101. Samal, a centenarian, was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital when he succumbed to health complications related to old age. Born on February 23, 1923, Samal's life was a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to the cause of India's freedom.

The Resilient Freedom Fighter

At the tender age of 19, Samal joined the Quit India Movement of 1942, a historical milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. His activities during the movement did not go unnoticed by the British colonial authorities, leading to his imprisonment for three years. Despite the hardships, Samal remained steadfast in his commitment, demonstrating resilience that would define his legacy.

Recognitions and Accolades

Samal's contributions to India's independence movement were recognized with prestigious awards and accolades. He was conferred with the Presidential awards twice, a testament to the impact of his contributions. His services to the nation were also acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Samal, who held the position of president of the State Freedom Fighter Samiti, Odisha, was a symbol of courage and determination that resonated with the nation.

A Nation Mourns

As the news of Samal's demise spread, tributes poured in from all corners of the country. Odisha's Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, expressed deep grief over Samal's passing. He highlighted the importance of Samal's sacrifices and contributions to the Indian freedom movement, stating that Samal's dedication to service and patriotism served as an inspiration to the nation's youth.

In honor of Samal's contributions to the nation, Patnaik announced that Samal would be accorded full state honors during his last rites. The decision underscores the respect and gratitude the nation holds for its freedom fighters. Samal's life and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding them of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of India's independence.