Book Celebrating John Rabe's Humanitarian Legacy in China Launched in Beijing

Beijing witnessed a remarkable event as the book "Rabe and China" was unveiled, celebrating the life and legacy of John Rabe, often referred to as the "Oskar Schindler of China." The book, a careful compilation of Rabe's diary entries and other pertinent documents, encapsulates his 30-year journey in China. It illuminates his heroic endeavors during the Nanjing Massacre, where he, along with other foreigners, set up a safety zone, saving over 200,000 Chinese lives between 1937 and 1938.

Authorship and the Rabe Family Legacy

The book is penned by Thomas Rabe, a German reproductive endocrinologist and the grandson of John Rabe. Through this book, Thomas highlights the enduring friendship between the Rabe family and China, a bond that has spanned four generations and more than 115 years. During the launch ceremony, Thomas emphasized the significance of this relationship through a video address.

An In-depth Look at the Nanjing Massacre

According to Ding Bo, the chief editor of Research Press, the book offers various perspectives on the Nanjing Massacre. It unravels the emotional and mental fortitude that John Rabe demonstrated during this tumultuous period. Furthermore, it highlights the dedication of his descendants in honoring and publicizing his humanitarian deeds and spirit.

Unveiling the Book: A Celebration of Humanity

The book launch ceremony, hosted by Beijing Union University and Research Press, was not just the unveiling of a book. It was a celebration of the unwavering humanitarian legacy of John Rabe and the strong ties between the Rabe family and China. The book "Rabe and China" is a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity that transcends generations and geographies, reminding us of the power of compassion and courage in the face of adversity.