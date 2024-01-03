BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options, Invivyd Seeks FDA Approval

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global biotechnology firm, has announced the grant of stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight new employees. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to attract and retain top talent. The grants were made on December 29, 2023, under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Details of the Stock Grant

The new employees received options to purchase a total of 48,700 shares and RSUs covering 34,000 shares of BioCryst common stock. The granted stock options have an exercise price of $5.99 per share, equivalent to the closing price on the grant date. These stock options and RSUs will vest over four years, with the first installment vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, conditional upon the employees’ continued service to the company. The options come with a 10-year term and are subject to the terms of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and the relevant agreement documents.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Business Focus

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals focuses on the development of oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics for complement-mediated and other rare diseases. The company has successfully commercialized ORLADEYO (berotralstat), a once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is progressing with a pipeline of new treatments.

Invivyd Seeks Emergency Use Authorization

In related biopharmaceutical news, Invivyd Inc has requested Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA for VYD222, a monoclonal antibody candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 in immunocompromised individuals. The request was based on positive results from the CANOPY Phase 3 trial, highlighting high serum virus neutralizing antibody titer levels and a favorable safety and tolerability profile. VYD222 demonstrated potency against various SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the JN-1 variant. The CANOPY trial is ongoing, with approximately 750 participants enrolled in two cohorts to evaluate protection against symptomatic COVID-19 after receiving VYD222. If authorized, VYD222 could provide an important new preventive option for immunocompromised individuals.