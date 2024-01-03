en English
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
BIO Girls Shifts Focus with New Art-Based Pilot Program

Breaking from their tradition of physical activities, the nonprofit organization BIO Girls is taking an artistic turn with the launch of their new pilot program, BIO Girls Art. This milestone, announced during the annual fundraising gala in September 2023, represents the group’s renewed focus on creativity and inclusivity. Sponsored by Marvin, BIO Girls Art is exclusively designed for young girls in second through sixth grades.

Unleashing Creativity, One Medium at a Time

Over a span of 12 weeks, participants will explore various art mediums, each week offering a new avenue of artistic expression. The program aims to foster not just artistic talent but also the confidence and leadership skills the organization is renowned for. The culmination of this initiative will be an art showcase, a testament to the creativity and talent nurtured during the program.

Expanding Reach, Enhancing Accessibility

By shifting its emphasis from physical activities to creative arts, BIO Girls aims to reach a broader audience, including those who may be hindered by physical limitations. This pivot ensures that the organization’s mission of fostering confidence and leadership skills does not exclude anyone based on their physical abilities.

From Art to Mental Wellness

Missy Heilman, the founder and CEO of BIO Girls, sees an immense potential in the art-based curriculum. She considers it a valuable addition to the organization’s mental wellness program and harbors plans to expand it across the Midwest.

Registration for the program commenced on January 16, with a first-come, first-served policy. The sessions will start from February 20, concluding on May 7. All activities will be held at Flint Group’s downtown art space. Interested individuals can learn more and support BIO Girls through their website.

Arts & Entertainment Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

