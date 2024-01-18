Binta Niambi Brown Joins Manatt as Entertainment Partner, Bolstering Firm's Creator Economy Capabilities

Binta Niambi Brown, a seasoned professional in the entertainment industry, has joined the ranks of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP as an Entertainment Partner in their New York office. Brown brings extensive experience from talent management and record executive roles to this position, enhancing Manatt's capabilities within the creator economy.

Tapping into a Wealth of Experience

As an industry veteran, Brown offers a comprehensive understanding of the entertainment industry, spanning across sports, music, media, television, and film. Her expertise in strategic planning and complex transactions is set to bolster Manatt's services, enabling them to guide their clients in the ever-evolving digital economy effectively. Brown's addition is expected to be instrumental in helping global icons navigate business and brand development in an increasingly digital world.

Contributing to Manatt's Vision

Brown's arrival is more than just a new hire; it is a testament to Manatt's commitment to strengthening its legal and consulting workforce. As the firm continues to guide its clients in the digital economy, Brown's expertise will be a valuable asset. Her previous roles include founding omalilly projects, a talent management and consultancy firm, and co-founding the Black Music Action Coalition. Additionally, she has held the position of Head of Operations and Strategy at a record label and served as a partner at a global law firm.

Education and Fellowships

Equipped with a J.D. from Columbia Law School and a B.A. from Barnard College, Brown is adept at handling substantial M&A deals and financings. Moreover, her fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School and the New Orleans Startup Fund further enrich her profile. With Brown's strategic hire, Manatt continues to enhance its workforce, aiming to deliver superior support to multi-hyphenate global icon clients looking to expand their businesses.