BINI's 'Pantropiko' Climbs the Charts: A New High for P-Pop on Spotify

Under the neon lights of the Filipino pop music scene, the rising P-Pop group BINI is making waves. The group's song 'Pantropiko' has carved a niche for itself on Spotify Philippines’ Viral chart, breaking into the top 30 with a staggering 385,000 streams. This news was brought to light by Ganiel Krishnan during a segment on TV Patrol on January 11, 2024.

Soaring Success on Spotify

The success of 'Pantropiko' isn't a standalone event. It comes backed by the group's powerful social media presence, littered with funny, wacky moments that go viral and draw attention to their music. Their interactions with fans, both through their music and engaging social media content, have led to millions of views and a positive reception.

The Rise of BINI

The group's rise in popularity is a testament to their talent and the power of their music. Each member has showcased their individual abilities, contributing to a diverse and dynamic musical experience that resonates with listeners. Their success represents a new wave of Filipino talent making its mark on the global stage, redefining the landscape of the P-Pop industry.

