en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Billy Strings Expands His 2024 Headline Tour: A Fusion of Bluegrass and Demand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Billy Strings Expands His 2024 Headline Tour: A Fusion of Bluegrass and Demand

Renowned bluegrass musician, Billy Strings, is poised to make waves in the music scene with the extension of his 2024 headline tour. The tour includes a series of multi-night runs in April and May, focusing on arenas and amphitheaters in the Southeast and Midwest.

Expanding the Musical Footprint

The tour kicks off on April 12 at Tampa’s Yuengling Center and concludes with two nights at Rosemont, Illinois’ Allstate Arena on May 24 and 25. This expanded tour encompasses significant venues such as the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Rupp Arena in Lexington, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, The Armory in Minneapolis, and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Anticipation Meets Demand

The addition of new shows to Billy Strings’ itinerary underscores the growing demand for his live performances. Tickets for the new shows will go on pre-sale on January 10 at 10:00 a.m., and the general sale will commence on January 12 at 10:00 a.m. Notably, some of Strings’ performances have already sold out, including a three-night run at Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena and a show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Ticket Details and Availability

VIP tickets for the spring concerts, including two nights at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 26-27, are available for pre-sale beginning January 10, with general on-sale starting on January 12. Fans can find further details and purchase tickets for the upcoming concerts through Billy Strings’ official website. In addition to his musical prowess, Billy Strings is also a nominee for three Grammy Awards, adding another dimension to this highly anticipated tour.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
21 seconds ago
Kala Utsav Connects India's Cultural Diversity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
The Kala Utsav 2023, a grand showcase of India’s cultural richness and youthful artistic prowess, was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan. This annual festival, which runs from January 9-12, is an initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and the National
Kala Utsav Connects India's Cultural Diversity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Portal: Revolution—Fan-Made Game Breathes New Life into the Portal Series
7 mins ago
Portal: Revolution—Fan-Made Game Breathes New Life into the Portal Series
Fireboy DML: The Evolution of Music and Self in the Wake of Fame
10 mins ago
Fireboy DML: The Evolution of Music and Self in the Wake of Fame
Sam Song Li: A Voice for Asian American Representation in Hollywood
23 seconds ago
Sam Song Li: A Voice for Asian American Representation in Hollywood
'Immortality' Set for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter in Interactive Gaming
1 min ago
'Immortality' Set for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter in Interactive Gaming
Open Stage Showcases Innovative Dance Performances at The Dance Centre
3 mins ago
Open Stage Showcases Innovative Dance Performances at The Dance Centre
Latest Headlines
World News
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
57 seconds
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
2 mins
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
2 mins
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
2 mins
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
3 mins
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
3 mins
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
3 mins
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
4 mins
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
21 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app