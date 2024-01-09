Billy Strings Expands His 2024 Headline Tour: A Fusion of Bluegrass and Demand

Renowned bluegrass musician, Billy Strings, is poised to make waves in the music scene with the extension of his 2024 headline tour. The tour includes a series of multi-night runs in April and May, focusing on arenas and amphitheaters in the Southeast and Midwest.

Expanding the Musical Footprint

The tour kicks off on April 12 at Tampa’s Yuengling Center and concludes with two nights at Rosemont, Illinois’ Allstate Arena on May 24 and 25. This expanded tour encompasses significant venues such as the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Rupp Arena in Lexington, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, The Armory in Minneapolis, and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Anticipation Meets Demand

The addition of new shows to Billy Strings’ itinerary underscores the growing demand for his live performances. Tickets for the new shows will go on pre-sale on January 10 at 10:00 a.m., and the general sale will commence on January 12 at 10:00 a.m. Notably, some of Strings’ performances have already sold out, including a three-night run at Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena and a show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Ticket Details and Availability

VIP tickets for the spring concerts, including two nights at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 26-27, are available for pre-sale beginning January 10, with general on-sale starting on January 12. Fans can find further details and purchase tickets for the upcoming concerts through Billy Strings’ official website. In addition to his musical prowess, Billy Strings is also a nominee for three Grammy Awards, adding another dimension to this highly anticipated tour.