Billy Morrison Announces New Solo Album ‘The Morrison Project’: A Fusion of Rock and Rap Legends

Renowned for his work as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitarist, Billy Morrison has thrilled fans with the announcement of his third solo album, ‘The Morrison Project’. Scheduled for release on April 19th, the album boasts a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, including rock and rap legends Ozzy Osbourne, Corey Taylor, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, DMC, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, among others. The album’s first single, ‘DROWNING’, is set to hit the airwaves on February 23rd.

Unleashing a Creative Symphony

Morrison’s approach to the album was one of creative freedom, allowing guest vocalists to contribute without restrictions. This innovative approach has resulted in a unique energy for the songs that promises to captivate listeners. The creative process was further fuelled by Morrison’s collaborations with Jeordie White and Erik Eldenius during the COVID-19 pandemic, infusing the album with a distinct flavor.

Continuing the Momentum

‘The Morrison Project’ is a follow-up to Morrison’s 2015 album ‘God Shaped Hole,’ which also featured a collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne. The new album represents a progression in his solo career, which runs parallel to his role with Billy Idol. Idol’s band recently held a groundbreaking concert at the Hoover Dam in April, featuring several notable guest appearances. The concert, attended by 250 guests, was recorded and released as a film, shown in theaters for a single night in November.

On the Road Again

Besides his solo pursuits, Morrison continues to perform with Billy Idol, who concluded an extensive US tour recently. The tour culminated in a five-night residency at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas in October, further cementing the band’s place in the rock music landscape. With the announcement of ‘The Morrison Project’, fans have yet another reason to celebrate the enduring vibrancy of Morrison’s musical prowess.