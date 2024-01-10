en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Billy Morrison Announces New Solo Album ‘The Morrison Project’: A Fusion of Rock and Rap Legends

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Billy Morrison Announces New Solo Album ‘The Morrison Project’: A Fusion of Rock and Rap Legends

Renowned for his work as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitarist, Billy Morrison has thrilled fans with the announcement of his third solo album, ‘The Morrison Project’. Scheduled for release on April 19th, the album boasts a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, including rock and rap legends Ozzy Osbourne, Corey Taylor, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, DMC, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, among others. The album’s first single, ‘DROWNING’, is set to hit the airwaves on February 23rd.

Unleashing a Creative Symphony

Morrison’s approach to the album was one of creative freedom, allowing guest vocalists to contribute without restrictions. This innovative approach has resulted in a unique energy for the songs that promises to captivate listeners. The creative process was further fuelled by Morrison’s collaborations with Jeordie White and Erik Eldenius during the COVID-19 pandemic, infusing the album with a distinct flavor.

Continuing the Momentum

‘The Morrison Project’ is a follow-up to Morrison’s 2015 album ‘God Shaped Hole,’ which also featured a collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne. The new album represents a progression in his solo career, which runs parallel to his role with Billy Idol. Idol’s band recently held a groundbreaking concert at the Hoover Dam in April, featuring several notable guest appearances. The concert, attended by 250 guests, was recorded and released as a film, shown in theaters for a single night in November.

On the Road Again

Besides his solo pursuits, Morrison continues to perform with Billy Idol, who concluded an extensive US tour recently. The tour culminated in a five-night residency at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas in October, further cementing the band’s place in the rock music landscape. With the announcement of ‘The Morrison Project’, fans have yet another reason to celebrate the enduring vibrancy of Morrison’s musical prowess.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Bruno Mars to Stage His Largest Concert in Singapore at the National Stadium
Bruno Mars, the American pop sensation, is set to deliver his most enormous performance in Singapore at the National Stadium on April 5, 2024. This event marks a significant escalation in terms of scale, following his previous performances at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 and 2014. Presale Tickets and Tour Details Presale tickets will
Bruno Mars to Stage His Largest Concert in Singapore at the National Stadium
Willem Dafoe's Gentleman Farmer Journey During Hollywood Actors’ Strike
16 mins ago
Willem Dafoe's Gentleman Farmer Journey During Hollywood Actors’ Strike
Blues Prodigy Laurence Jones to Perform in Carlisle
21 mins ago
Blues Prodigy Laurence Jones to Perform in Carlisle
Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix
3 mins ago
Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix
Freddie Freeman's Golden Globe Night: Baseball, Glamour, and an Unexpected Photobomb
14 mins ago
Freddie Freeman's Golden Globe Night: Baseball, Glamour, and an Unexpected Photobomb
Saiee Manjrekar Spotted at Mumbai Football Ground, Fuelling Romance Rumors
16 mins ago
Saiee Manjrekar Spotted at Mumbai Football Ground, Fuelling Romance Rumors
Latest Headlines
World News
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
17 seconds
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
28 seconds
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
47 seconds
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
Walla Walla Public Schools Proposes Two Levies for Upcoming Ballot
1 min
Walla Walla Public Schools Proposes Two Levies for Upcoming Ballot
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
1 min
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
LA Knight: A Journey of Resilience and Ambition in WWE
3 mins
LA Knight: A Journey of Resilience and Ambition in WWE
Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC
4 mins
Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC
President Biden Re-nominates Vivek Murthy for WHO Executive Board Role
4 mins
President Biden Re-nominates Vivek Murthy for WHO Executive Board Role
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
4 mins
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app