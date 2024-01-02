Billy Joel Ushers in 2024 with a Sold-Out Concert at UBS Arena

On a chilly New Year’s Eve, the newly christened UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, was ablaze with anticipation and nostalgia as music legend Billy Joel took the stage for a 2.5-hour concert. The 74-year-old icon, showing his age with a dash of humor, addressed the challenges of hitting high notes during his performance of ‘An Innocent Man.’ Yet, his spirit remained undiminished, evident in his lively renditions of classic hits and a wide array of cover songs.

Farewell to Middlesea, but not Long Island

Joel seized the opportunity to dispel rumors surrounding the stalled sale of his Centre Island estate, Middlesea, which had been listed for a whopping $49 million. Despite selling his property, he reassured the audience that he had no intentions of abandoning Long Island. He revealed plans to spend more time in Florida, but his heart remained anchored in the place that had inspired many of his beloved songs.

A Night of Nostalgia and Musical Diversity

The concert featured a total of 22 Billy Joel songs, spanning his prolific career. Fans were treated to timeless hits like ‘My Life,’ ‘Big Shot,’ and ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire.’ But the night wasn’t just about Joel; he payed homage to other iconic artists, performing cover songs from The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, adding a fresh layer of diversity to the musical evening.

A Puccini Aria and a Stunning Finale

The stage was also shared by Joel’s guitarist, Michael DelGuidice, who showcased his vocal prowess with a rendition of a Puccini aria, adding a touch of operatic grandeur to the rock n’ roll concert. The night reached its crescendo with Joel’s legendary ‘Piano Man’ and an encore featuring the opening act, Regina Spektor. The audience left the arena with their hearts full and their spirits lifted, marking the perfect end to the year.

As the curtain fell, fans were left eagerly anticipating Joel’s upcoming performances. The piano man continues his ongoing monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, culminating with a grand final show in July 2024.