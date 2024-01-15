Billy Crudup Celebrates Critics Choice Award Win with Son at His Side

It was a night of familial bonding and professional triumph as actor Billy Crudup graced the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with his son, William Atticus Parker. The awards ceremony, known for celebrating excellence in film and television, witnessed Crudup bagging the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for his role in 'The Morning Show'.

A Father-Son Outing at the Critics Choice Awards

Crudup's presence at the event with his son marked a rare public outing for the father-son duo. The bond between them was evident as Crudup gave an acceptance speech that was both humorous and heartfelt. He mentioned a piece of advice from his son Will: to avoid a pretentious speech, a suggestion that drew chuckles from the audience.

Crudup's admiration for his son's accomplishments shone through as he noted Will's creation of two feature-length films and involvement in a college play. Will, a sophomore at college, has already begun carving his own niche in the film industry.

Crudup's Personal and Professional Life

The event also served as a platform to reflect on Crudup's personal life. The actor had a high-profile relationship with Mary-Louise Parker, Will's mother, which ended controversially when he left her for actress Claire Danes while Parker was pregnant. However, time seems to have healed the wounds, with Parker graciously wishing Crudup well on his marriage to Naomi Watts.

Crudup's current wife, Watts, was not present at the awards but celebrated his victory at home. She shared her support on social media, demonstrating the strong bond between the couple despite their unconventional courthouse wedding in June 2023.

The Morning Show's Success at the Critics Choice Awards

Crudup's win for 'The Morning Show' was a significant achievement for the series, which led all other TV series with six nominations. This was Crudup's second win for the same category, with his first being in 2020. His emphatic win, along with the series' overall performance, solidifies its standing in the fiercely competitive television industry.