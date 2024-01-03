en English
Arts & Entertainment

Billie Eilish Unveils Early Musical Journey Leading to Stardom Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST


In a recent discourse at The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable, Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish offered a glimpse into her early musical journeys. Among the first tunes to grace her MP3 player was none other than Katy Perry’s record-breaking single, ‘I Kissed a Girl’. This song wasn’t just a lead single from Perry’s 2008 album, One of the Boys, but it also marked her grand entrance into the music industry.

Eilish’s Early Music Experiences

Adding to her list of firsts, Eilish disclosed that her maiden attempt to purchase a song was ‘Sail’ by AWOLNATION. However, the first album she savored in entirety was Green Day’s American Idiot. This album wasn’t just another collection of songs for her, but a significant influence that left a lasting impression on her and her family.

Billie Eilish’s Meteoric Rise

From these humble beginnings sprouted an artist of unmatched caliber. Eilish’s debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, didn’t just earn her a place in the industry but multiple Grammy Awards to boot, including the coveted Album of the Year. Her subsequent album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ replicated this success with several Grammy nominations.

Before these album triumphs, Eilish had made waves with singles such as ‘Ocean Eyes.’ However, her recent contribution to Greta Gerwig’s globally acclaimed Barbie film, ‘What Was I Made For?,’ has extended the reach and influence of her music. This track, which played a significant role in the film grossing over $1.4 billion, could earn Eilish potential Oscar recognition. It’s worth noting that the artist is no stranger to the Oscars, having already won one for her theme song for the James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die.’

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

